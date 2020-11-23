Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle: Epatante favourite as 10 declared for Saturday

Epatante is the favourite for the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle after 10 runners were declared for this Saturday's big race at Newcastle.

JP McManus' Champion Hurdle winner is odds-on at 1.654/6 in the Betfair Exchange antepost market.

The Nicky Henderson-trained six-year-old is strongly-fancied by bettors to win the two-mile Grade 1 highlight which carries a total prize fund of £80,000.

Epatante's closest rival, according to the Exchange, is Sceau Royal 6.05/1 who is owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede - the same pair who own the winner of last Saturday's Betfair Chase Bristol De Mai.

Trainer Alan King has every right to feel confident about Sceau Royal's chances after the eight-year-old won Welsh Champion Hurdle limited handicap at Ffos Las on October 18 and impressed again with a smooth success in the G2 Elite Hurdle at Wincanton on November 7.

Silver Streak 7.413/2 is next in the betting and comes into the race with fitness on his side after a recent Kempton win.

Then there's Ribble Valley 9.08/1 whose many admirers will watch with interest as he steps up in class on Saturday.

Last year's winner Cornerstone Lad is trading at 13.5.

At those odds, it will be a surprise if Micky Hammond's defending champion manages to emulate 2017 and '18 winner Buveur d'Air by winning the race two years in a row.

Five days out, it's Henderson's jolly who is attracting all the attention and looks set to be difficult to beat.

"I would love nice ground for Epatante and it sounds like that is what we are going to get," Henderson said. "She is pretty versatile but by and large we all want good ground for these races as it just makes for better racing. She is a speedy filly and good ground will be ideal."

Betfair Spokesman Barry Orr added: "It is no surprise that the reigning Champion Hurdler, Epatante, heads the betting at 4/7 and she is sure to be a very warm order with punters.

"Sceau Royal is looking to give his owners a famous double following Bristol de Mai winning the Betfair Chase and he's 5/1 second favourite."

The Betfair Fighting Fifth - Betfair Sportsbook Odds

4/7 Epatante

5/1 Sceau Royal

11/2 Silver Streak

8/1 Ribble Valley

10/1 Cornerstone Lad

20/1 Maries Rock

20/1 Not So Sleepy

80/1 Solo Saxophone

100/1 Millers Bank

150/1 Voix De Reve