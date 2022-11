Epatante deadheated with Not So Sleepy last year

Consitution Hill likely to not travel to Newcastle

Not So Sleepy hoping for to cause a minor upset

This year's Betfair Fighting Fifth sees a field of just six declared, but last year's winners Epatante and Not So Sleepy will lock horns once again.

However, according to the betting, Nicky Henderson's Epatante is the odds-on market leader at 8/11, whereas last year he went off at 11/8.

Cheltenham Festival Supreme winner Constitutional Hill has been declared but priced at 5/4, suggesting he is likely to run elsewhere, as he is looked after on his road back to Cheltenham.

Gordon Elliott's Pied Piper is behind the market leaders, after back to back wins at Cheltenham and Down Royal - albeit at very skinny odds for both of those performances.

Not So Sleepy comes into the market at 9/2. Hughie Morrison's hurdler ran a blinder last year at 18/1, deadheating with Epatante, having been tipped up by our resident tipster Tony Calvin.

Tommy's Oscar at 8/1 and Voix de Reve at 100/1 make up the remaining field, in what looks like a small but quality race, as Betfair Spokesman Barry Orr provides us with his thoughts.

Barry Orr says: ''Ascot's loss could be Newcastle's gain with Constitution Hill a potential runner but the betting suggests he will go elsewhere and leave this to his stablemate Epatante.''

''Pied Piper is an interesting contender at 7/2 and last year's dead-heater, Not So Sleepy, will be primed to run a big race.''

The Betfair Fighting Fifth - Latest Betfair odds: 8/11 Epatante, 5/4 Constitution Hill, 7/2 Pied Piper, 9/2 Not So Sleepy, 8/1 Tommy's Oscar, 100/1 Voix de Reve