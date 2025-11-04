Betfair Chase: Grey Dawning fancied to go one better this year
Get the latest betting for the 2025 running of the Betfair Chase with last year's runner-up Grey Dawning heading the betting as team Skelton look to turn the tables on two-time winner Royale Pagaille
Last year's runner-up is this year's favourite
Irish raider second favourite
Royale Pagaille 5/16.00 to follow up
Grey Dawning heads Betfair Chase betting after latest decs
The 2025 Betfair Chase looks set to be a competitive event with 16 runners entered at the latest declaration stage featuring some high-profile names.
Last year's second Grey Dawning tops the betting at 11/82.38.
The Skelton team's Grey Dawning will be looking for revenge on dual winner of the race and last year's victor Royale Pagaille who has been installed as the 5/16.00 third favourite.
The Irish challenge always has to be respected and this year is led by the Jimmy Mangan trained Spillane's Tower. A previous Grade 1 winner in Ireland, he is priced as the second favourite at 3/14.00.
Another past winner in Protektorat could go in search of a second win in the race at 6/17.00, with Irish Grand National victor Haiti Couleurs an interesting entry for the Rebecca Curtis yard at 12/113.00.
Betfair Chase 2025: Form for the leading contenders
Grey Dawning
Date
Course/Class
Pos
Type
Dist
Going
Jockey
03/04/25
Aintree Bowl Chase
2/7
Chase
3m 210y
Good
Harry Skelton
01/03/25
Kelso
1/4
Chase
2m 7f 96y
Gd/Sft
Harry Skelton
26/12/24
Kempton Park KIng George VI Chase
-/11
Chase
3m
Gd/Sft
Harry Skelton
23/11/24
Haydock Park Lancashire Chase
2/7
Chase
3m 1f 125y
Heavy
Harry Skelton
11/04/24
Aintree
3/5
Chase
2m 3f 200y
Soft
Harry Skelton
14/03/24
Cheltenham Golden Miller Novices' Chase
1/11
Chase
2m 3f 168y
Soft
Harry Skelton
13/01/24
Warwick
1/5
Chase
3m
Soft
Harry Skelton
15/12/23
Cheltenham
2/6
Chase
2m 4f 127y
Gd/Sft
Harry Skelton
25/11/23
Haydock Park
1/5
Chase
2m 5f 127y
Gd/Sft
Harry Skelton
10/11/23
Exeter
3/5
Chase
3m 54y
Soft
Harry Skelton
Spillanes Tower
Date
Course/Class
Pos
Type
Dist
Going
Jockey
30/04/25
Punchestown Gold Cup Chase
2/4
Chase
3m 213y
Good
M. P. Walsh
26/12/24
Kempton Park KIng George VI Chase
5/11
Chase
3m
Gd/Sft
M. P. Walsh
24/11/24
Punchestown
2/8
Chase
2m 3f 150y
Gd/Sft
J. W. Kennedy
30/04/24
Punchestown Ellier Novice Chase
1/7
Chase
3m 213y
Gd/Sft
M. P. Walsh
31/03/24
Fairyhouse Gold Cup Novice Chase
1/7
Chase
2m 4f
Heavy
M. P. Walsh
02/03/24
Navan Flyingbolt Novice Chase
2/4
Chase
2m
Heavy
M. P. Walsh
14/01/24
Punchestown Killiney Novice Chase
1/6
Chase
2m 3f 146y
Soft
M. P. Walsh
12/12/23
Punchestown
1/5
Chase
2m 43y
Heavy
M. P. Walsh
18/11/23
Navan
4/12
Chase
2m 1f
Heavy
M. P. Walsh
28/10/23
Galway
4/9
Chase
2m 2f 54y
Heavy
M. P. Walsh
Royale Pagaille
Date
Course/Class
Pos
Type
Dist
Going
Jockey
05/04/25
Aintree Grand National
-/34
Chase
4m 2f 74y
Good
Charlie Deutsch
14/03/25
Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase
6/9
Chase
3m 2f 70y
Gd/Sft
Charlie Deutsch
15/02/25
Haydock Park
5/9
Chase
3m 4f 97y
Gd/Sft
Sean Bowen
18/01/25
Haydock Park
-/8
Chase
3m 1f 125y
Soft
Charlie Deutsch
23/11/24
Haydock Park Lancashire Chase
1/7
Chase
3m 1f 125y
Heavy
Charlie Deutsch
27/01/24
Cheltenham Cotswold Chase
-/6
Chase
3m 1f 56y
Gd/Sft
Charlie Deutsch
25/11/23
Haydock Park Lancashire Chase
1/4
Chase
3m 1f 125y
Gd/Sft
Charlie Deutsch
10/04/23
Fairyhouse Irish Grand National
-/27
Chase
3m 5f
Soft
Charlie Deutsch
17/03/23
Cheltenham Cheltenham Gold Cup
6/13
Chase
3m 2f 70y
Gd/Sft
Charlie Deutsch
26/12/22
Kempton Park King George VI Chase
2/9
Chase
3m
Gd/Sft
Tom Scudamore
Protektorat
Date
Course/Class
Pos
Type
Dist
Going
Jockey
04/04/25
Aintree Melling Chase
2/4
Chase
2m 3f 200y
Good
Harry Skelton
13/03/25
Cheltenham Festival Trophy Chase
4/9
Chase
2m 4f 127y
Gd/Sft
Harry Skelton
19/01/25
Windsor
1/6
Chase
2m 6f 41y
Gd/Sft
Harry Skelton
08/12/24
Huntingdon Peterborough Chase
2/5
Chase
2m 3f 189y
Heavy
Harry Skelton
16/11/24
Cheltenham
6/15
Chase
2m 4f 44y
Good
Harry Skelton
12/04/24
Aintree
3/7
Chase
2m 3f 200y
Soft
Harry Skelton
14/03/24
Cheltenham Festival Trophy Chase
1/11
Chase
2m 4f 127y
Soft
Harry Skelton
10/02/24
Newbury Denman Chase
3/5
Chase
2m 7f 86y
Soft
Harry Skelton
21/01/24
Lingfield Park
2/6
Chase
2m 6f 10y
Gd/Sft
Harry Skelton
16/12/23
Cheltenham Cheltenham Chase
3/8
Chase
3m 2f
Gd/Sft
Harry Skelton
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
