Betfair Chase: Grey Dawning fancied to go one better this year

Get the latest betting for the 2025 running of the Betfair Chase with last year's runner-up Grey Dawning heading the betting as team Skelton look to turn the tables on two-time winner Royale Pagaille

  • Last year's runner-up is this year's favourite 

  • Irish raider second favourite 

  • Royale Pagaille 5/16.00 to follow up

The 2025 Betfair Chase looks set to be a competitive event with 16 runners entered at the latest declaration stage featuring some high-profile names.

Last year's second Grey Dawning tops the betting at 11/82.38.

The Skelton team's Grey Dawning will be looking for revenge on dual winner of the race and last year's victor Royale Pagaille who has been installed as the 5/16.00 third favourite.

The Irish challenge always has to be respected and this year is led by the Jimmy Mangan trained Spillane's Tower. A previous Grade 1 winner in Ireland, he is priced as the second favourite at 3/14.00.

Another past winner in Protektorat could go in search of a second win in the race at 6/17.00, with Irish Grand National victor Haiti Couleurs an interesting entry for the Rebecca Curtis yard at 12/113.00.

Betfair Chase 2025: Form for the leading contenders 

Grey Dawning

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist Going Jockey
03/04/25 Aintree Bowl Chase 2/7 Chase 3m 210y Good Harry Skelton
01/03/25 Kelso 1/4 Chase 2m 7f 96y Gd/Sft Harry Skelton
26/12/24 Kempton Park KIng George VI Chase -/11 Chase 3m Gd/Sft Harry Skelton
23/11/24 Haydock Park Lancashire Chase 2/7 Chase 3m 1f 125y Heavy Harry Skelton
11/04/24 Aintree 3/5 Chase 2m 3f 200y Soft Harry Skelton
14/03/24 Cheltenham Golden Miller Novices' Chase 1/11 Chase 2m 3f 168y Soft Harry Skelton
13/01/24 Warwick 1/5 Chase 3m Soft Harry Skelton
15/12/23 Cheltenham 2/6 Chase 2m 4f 127y Gd/Sft Harry Skelton
25/11/23 Haydock Park 1/5 Chase 2m 5f 127y Gd/Sft Harry Skelton
10/11/23 Exeter 3/5 Chase 3m 54y Soft Harry Skelton

Spillanes Tower

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist Going Jockey
30/04/25 Punchestown Gold Cup Chase 2/4 Chase 3m 213y Good M. P. Walsh
26/12/24 Kempton Park KIng George VI Chase 5/11 Chase 3m Gd/Sft M. P. Walsh
24/11/24 Punchestown 2/8 Chase 2m 3f 150y Gd/Sft J. W. Kennedy
30/04/24 Punchestown Ellier Novice Chase 1/7 Chase 3m 213y Gd/Sft M. P. Walsh
31/03/24 Fairyhouse Gold Cup Novice Chase 1/7 Chase 2m 4f Heavy M. P. Walsh
02/03/24 Navan Flyingbolt Novice Chase 2/4 Chase 2m Heavy M. P. Walsh
14/01/24 Punchestown Killiney Novice Chase 1/6 Chase 2m 3f 146y Soft M. P. Walsh
12/12/23 Punchestown 1/5 Chase 2m 43y Heavy M. P. Walsh
18/11/23 Navan 4/12 Chase 2m 1f Heavy M. P. Walsh
28/10/23 Galway 4/9 Chase 2m 2f 54y Heavy M. P. Walsh

Royale Pagaille

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist Going Jockey
05/04/25 Aintree Grand National -/34 Chase 4m 2f 74y Good Charlie Deutsch
14/03/25 Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase 6/9 Chase 3m 2f 70y Gd/Sft Charlie Deutsch
15/02/25 Haydock Park 5/9 Chase 3m 4f 97y Gd/Sft Sean Bowen
18/01/25 Haydock Park -/8 Chase 3m 1f 125y Soft Charlie Deutsch
23/11/24 Haydock Park Lancashire Chase 1/7 Chase 3m 1f 125y Heavy Charlie Deutsch
27/01/24 Cheltenham Cotswold Chase -/6 Chase 3m 1f 56y Gd/Sft Charlie Deutsch
25/11/23 Haydock Park Lancashire Chase 1/4 Chase 3m 1f 125y Gd/Sft Charlie Deutsch
10/04/23 Fairyhouse Irish Grand National -/27 Chase 3m 5f Soft Charlie Deutsch
17/03/23 Cheltenham Cheltenham Gold Cup 6/13 Chase 3m 2f 70y Gd/Sft Charlie Deutsch
26/12/22 Kempton Park King George VI Chase 2/9 Chase 3m Gd/Sft Tom Scudamore

Protektorat

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist Going Jockey
04/04/25 Aintree Melling Chase 2/4 Chase 2m 3f 200y Good Harry Skelton
13/03/25 Cheltenham Festival Trophy Chase 4/9 Chase 2m 4f 127y Gd/Sft Harry Skelton
19/01/25 Windsor 1/6 Chase 2m 6f 41y Gd/Sft Harry Skelton
08/12/24 Huntingdon Peterborough Chase 2/5 Chase 2m 3f 189y Heavy Harry Skelton
16/11/24 Cheltenham 6/15 Chase 2m 4f 44y Good Harry Skelton
12/04/24 Aintree 3/7 Chase 2m 3f 200y Soft Harry Skelton
14/03/24 Cheltenham Festival Trophy Chase 1/11 Chase 2m 4f 127y Soft Harry Skelton
10/02/24 Newbury Denman Chase 3/5 Chase 2m 7f 86y Soft Harry Skelton
21/01/24 Lingfield Park 2/6 Chase 2m 6f 10y Gd/Sft Harry Skelton
16/12/23 Cheltenham Cheltenham Chase 3/8 Chase 3m 2f Gd/Sft Harry Skelton

