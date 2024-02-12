</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Betfair Ascot Chase Betting: L'Homme Presse is favourite in select field</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-02-12">12 February 2024</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Betfair Ascot Chase Betting: L'Homme Presse is favourite in select field", "name": "Betfair Ascot Chase Betting: L'Homme Presse is favourite in select field", "description": "Venetia Williams horse L'Homme Presse is the favourite to win the Betfair Ascot Chase on Saturday but Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has a strong contender...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-ascot-chase/betfair-ascot-chase-betting-lhomme-presse-is-favourite-in-select-field-120224-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-ascot-chase/betfair-ascot-chase-betting-lhomme-presse-is-favourite-in-select-field-120224-204.html", "datePublished": "2024-02-12T16:50:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-02-12T17:47:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Venetia Williams horse L'Homme Presse is the favourite to win the Betfair Ascot Chase on Saturday but Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has a strong contender too... L'Homme Presse favourite for Betfair Ascot Chase Nicholls horse comes next in the betting Supplementary stage on Wednesday The Betfair Ascot Chase is the big race this Saturday and L'Homme Presse dominates the market for a small but select field at the five day stage. Venetia Williams' horse is [4/7] and won on his only start at the course. On a mark of 170, he is the form horse in the race. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/17-february-2024/ascot/1/5/#lhomme-presse-fr"] Pic D'Orhy comes next in the betting as he bids to win the race for Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls. Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary Nicholls' nine-year-old was singled out by Tony Calvin in his in-depth preview of the race for his Monday antepost column. Tony said: "I would have him a lot closer in the betting to the jolly, and the [5/2] looks big enough." He decided not to offer a tip for the race yet due to the uncertainty of which horses will run on Saturday. That is in part because there will be supplementary stage on Wednesday when we could see more entries for £175K pot. Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented on Monday: ''Currently, a small and select field with just the five, but there will be a supplementary stage on Wednesday and although that's not ideal from an ante-post betting perspective. It will, hopefully, attract a few more runners." Betfair Ascot Chase Odds [4/7] L'homme Presse [5/2] Pic D'Orhy [9/2] Ahoy Senor [5/1] Fakir D'oudairies [25/1] Sail Away Now Read Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Back 9/1 Snipe to hit the target at Haydock Watch Weighed In... ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/L'Homme Presse.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/L'Homme Presse.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/L'Homme Presse.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Max Liu", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max_liu" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/L'Homme Presse.728x459.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/L'Homme Presse.450x284.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/L'Homme Presse.600x379.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/L'Homme Presse.728x459.jpg 728w" alt="L'Homme Presse"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">L'homme Presse is the favourite in Saturday's Betfair Ascot Chase</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Betfair%20Ascot%20Chase%20Betting%3A%20L%27Homme%20Presse%20is%20favourite%20in%20select%20field&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fevents%2Fbetfair-ascot-chase%2Fbetfair-ascot-chase-betting-lhomme-presse-is-favourite-in-select-field-120224-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fevents%2Fbetfair-ascot-chase%2Fbetfair-ascot-chase-betting-lhomme-presse-is-favourite-in-select-field-120224-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fevents%2Fbetfair-ascot-chase%2Fbetfair-ascot-chase-betting-lhomme-presse-is-favourite-in-select-field-120224-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fevents%2Fbetfair-ascot-chase%2Fbetfair-ascot-chase-betting-lhomme-presse-is-favourite-in-select-field-120224-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fevents%2Fbetfair-ascot-chase%2Fbetfair-ascot-chase-betting-lhomme-presse-is-favourite-in-select-field-120224-204.html&text=Betfair%20Ascot%20Chase%20Betting%3A%20L%27Homme%20Presse%20is%20favourite%20in%20select%20field" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Venetia Williams horse L'Homme Presse is the favourite to win the Betfair Ascot Chase on Saturday but Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has a strong contender too...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>L'Homme Presse favourite for Betfair Ascot Chase</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Nicholls horse comes next in the betting</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Supplementary stage on Wednesday</h3> </li> <hr><p><strong>The Betfair Ascot Chase</strong> is the big race this Saturday and L'Homme Presse dominates the market for a small but select field at the five day stage.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1127&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.394012288"><strong>Venetia Williams' horse is <b class="inline_odds" title="1.57"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/7</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.57</span></b></strong></a> and won on his only start at the course. On a mark of 170, he is the form horse in the race.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="lhomme-presse-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/17-february-2024/ascot/1/5/#lhomme-presse-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>0 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/lhomme-presse-fr/000000499445/">L'homme Presse (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00870799.png" alt="DFA Racing (Pink & Edwards) silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/venetia-williams/000000007270/">Venetia Williams</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey///"></a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 0st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Pic D'Orhy comes next in the betting as he bids to win the race for <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls.</a></p><hr><h3>Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary</h3><p></p><p> <iframe width="600" height="337" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oUGVd_1bOEc" title="Teeshan Targeting Champion Bumper | Paul's Ditcheat Diary | Episode 42" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Nicholls' nine-year-old was singled out by Tony Calvin in his in-depth preview of the race for his Monday antepost column.

Tony said: "I would have him a lot closer in the betting to the jolly, and the 5/23.50 looks big enough."

He decided not to offer a tip for the race yet due to the uncertainty of which horses will run on Saturday. That is in part because there will be supplementary stage on Wednesday when we could see more entries for £175K pot.

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented on Monday:

''Currently, a small and select field with just the five, but there will be a supplementary stage on Wednesday and although that's not ideal from an ante-post betting perspective. It will, hopefully, attract a few more runners."

Betfair Ascot Chase Odds

4/71.57 L'homme Presse

5/23.50 Pic D'Orhy

9/25.50 Ahoy Senor

5/16.00 Fakir D'oudairies

25/126.00 Sail Away

Watch Weighed In...

FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

