Nicholls' nine-year-old was singled out by Tony Calvin in his in-depth preview of the race for his Monday antepost column.
Tony said: "I would have him a lot closer in the betting to the jolly, and the 5/23.50 looks big enough."
He decided not to offer a tip for the race yet due to the uncertainty of which horses will run on Saturday. That is in part because there will be supplementary stage on Wednesday when we could see more entries for £175K pot.
Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented on Monday:
''Currently, a small and select field with just the five, but there will be a supplementary stage on Wednesday and although that's not ideal from an ante-post betting perspective. It will, hopefully, attract a few more runners."
4/71.57 L'homme Presse
5/23.50 Pic D'Orhy
9/25.50 Ahoy Senor
5/16.00 Fakir D'oudairies
25/126.00 Sail Away
Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.