L'Homme Presse favourite for Betfair Ascot Chase

Nicholls horse comes next in the betting

Supplementary stage on Wednesday

The Betfair Ascot Chase is the big race this Saturday and L'Homme Presse dominates the market for a small but select field at the five day stage.

Venetia Williams' horse is 4/71.57 and won on his only start at the course. On a mark of 170, he is the form horse in the race.

No. 0 L'homme Presse (Fr) Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey:

Age: 9

Weight: 0st 0lbs

OR: -

Pic D'Orhy comes next in the betting as he bids to win the race for Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls.

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary

Nicholls' nine-year-old was singled out by Tony Calvin in his in-depth preview of the race for his Monday antepost column.

Tony said: "I would have him a lot closer in the betting to the jolly, and the 5/23.50 looks big enough."

He decided not to offer a tip for the race yet due to the uncertainty of which horses will run on Saturday. That is in part because there will be supplementary stage on Wednesday when we could see more entries for £175K pot.

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented on Monday:

''Currently, a small and select field with just the five, but there will be a supplementary stage on Wednesday and although that's not ideal from an ante-post betting perspective. It will, hopefully, attract a few more runners."

Betfair Ascot Chase Odds

4/71.57 L'homme Presse

5/23.50 Pic D'Orhy

9/25.50 Ahoy Senor

5/16.00 Fakir D'oudairies

25/126.00 Sail Away

Watch Weighed In...