Betfair Ascot Chase: Corbetts Cross and Pic D'Orhy 2/1 joint favs for Saturday's big race

Last year's winner 2/1 3.00 to repeat victory on Saturday

But Corbetts Cross is same price as six declared for Betfair Ascot Chase

Paul Nicholls' Pic D'Orhy and Emmett Mullins' Corbetts Cross were the joint favourites at 2/13.00 to win this Saturday's Betfair Ascot Chase as six runners were declared at the 48 hour mark.

Last year's winner Pic D'Orhy was the favourite earlier in the week but, with Mullins confirming Corbetts Cross's participation and leading Irish jockey Mark Walsh taking the ride, the pair went level in the betting.

The National Hunt Chase winner will aim to perform better than on his last start when he finished sixth in the King George at Kempton.

Nicholls' Hitman, meanwhile, was not declared.

Pic D'Orhy and Corbetts Cross 2/1 as L'Homme Presse drifts

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: ''It's fantastic to see the market principles stand their ground and it's the Emmet Mullins trained, Corbetts Cross, who now heads our market along with last year's winner, Pic D'Orhy, at 2/13.00.

"With the declaration of Corbetts Cross the Betfair Cotswold Chase winner, L'Homme Presse, has drifted out to 5/23.50 from 6/42.50."

You can watch Barry ask Paul Nicholls about Pic D'Orhy's preparations in Ditcheat Decs on Friday morning when the Betfair ambassador will provide an exclusive eve of race update.

There are two other Betfair-sponsored races on the card for what promises to be a fantastic day of racing.

Joyeux Machin is the favourite to win the Betfair Exchange handicap hurdle (14:25), while Victtorino leads the market for the Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase (15:00).

We will have previews of Saturday's action, with our experts' best bets as well as Betfair ambassador insight, live from Friday.

The Betfair Ascot Chase - Sponsors Odds:

2/13.00 - Pic D'Orhy, Corbetts Cross

5/23.50 - L'Homme Presse

9/110.00 - Blue Lord

14/115.00 - Le Patron

100/1101.00 - Flegmatik