Betfair Ascot Chase

Betfair Ascot Chase: Corbetts Cross and Pic D'Orhy 2/1 joint favs for Saturday's big race

  • Max Liu
  • 4:00 min read
Corbetts Cross in action
Corbetts Cross has shortened to 2/1 joint favourite for Saturday's Betfair Ascot Chase

The 48 hours declarations for this Saturdays's Betfair Ascot Chase are out and the race market is live so get an update on the odds and find out which two horses are neck and neck for the Grade 1...

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now!

Paul Nicholls' Pic D'Orhy and Emmett Mullins' Corbetts Cross were the joint favourites at 2/13.00 to win this Saturday's Betfair Ascot Chase as six runners were declared at the 48 hour mark.

Last year's winner Pic D'Orhy was the favourite earlier in the week but, with Mullins confirming Corbetts Cross's participation and leading Irish jockey Mark Walsh taking the ride, the pair went level in the betting.

The National Hunt Chase winner will aim to perform better than on his last start when he finished sixth in the King George at Kempton. 

Nicholls' Hitman, meanwhile, was not declared.

Pic D'Orhy and Corbetts Cross 2/1 as L'Homme Presse drifts

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: ''It's fantastic to see the market principles stand their ground and it's the Emmet Mullins trained, Corbetts Cross, who now heads our market along with last year's winner, Pic D'Orhy, at 2/13.00.

"With the declaration of Corbetts Cross the Betfair Cotswold Chase winner, L'Homme Presse, has drifted out to 5/23.50 from 6/42.50."

Pic D'Orhy Ascot.jpg

You can watch Barry ask Paul Nicholls about Pic D'Orhy's preparations in Ditcheat Decs on Friday morning when the Betfair ambassador will provide an exclusive eve of race update.

There are two other Betfair-sponsored races on the card for what promises to be a fantastic day of racing. 

Joyeux Machin is the favourite to win the Betfair Exchange handicap hurdle (14:25), while Victtorino leads the market for the Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase (15:00).

We will have previews of Saturday's action, with our experts' best bets as well as Betfair ambassador insight, live from Friday.

The Betfair Ascot Chase - Sponsors Odds: 

2/13.00 - Pic D'Orhy, Corbetts Cross

5/23.50 - L'Homme Presse

9/110.00 - Blue Lord

14/115.00 - Le Patron 

100/1101.00 - Flegmatik

Now read more horse racing tips and get our experts' best bets

 

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday at Ripon

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner believes the force may be with Luke at Ripon

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Timeform

Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus at Lingfield

  • Timeform
Horse racing at Lingfield

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 winning pointer at Killarney

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Ebor pick headlines huge price Yankee

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Ebor pick headlines huge price Yankee

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

York Ebor Festival Day 4 Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

York Ebor Festival Day 3 Preview

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor