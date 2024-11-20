David Power Jockey's Cup: Harry Skelton 13/8 favourite after stellar opening week

David Power Jockey's Cup odds update after week one

Harry Skelton favourite at 13/8 2.63 before Betfair Chase weekend

Harry Cobden comes next in the market at 15/8 2.88

The David Power Jockey's Cup got off to a flyer in week one and Harry Skelton is the favourite to win the new competition thanks to his stunning rides at Cheltenham's November Meeting.

The DPJC, which has a record-breaking £1.338 million prize fund, is a new league competition in UK Jumps racing which celebrates jockeys as the stars.

There is a long way to go, as the competition will run all season, but Skelton's opening week made an impact with punters.

He was the 9/43.25 second favourite a week ago, before the competition began, but after winning the Grade 2 Arkle Trial aboard L'Eau du Sud and taking a 3m Handicap Hurdle on Doyen Quest, he has taken pole position in the market at 13/82.63.

Betfair Chase favourite gives Skelton chance to impress again

He is booked to ride the 7/42.75 favourite Grey Dawning in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday and, if they win the eagerly-anticipate Grade 1, that could cement his standing with punters.

The favourite will need to be at his best, however, with a strong field of 10 declared for the race.

Sean Bowen 8/19.00 is currently tied with Skelton in the DPJC standings on 46 points after he made an impressive start to the competition by riding winners on Saturday and Sunday last weekend.

His closest rival in the DPJC market, Harry Cobden 15/82.88, is expected to be at Ascot on that afternoon, riding for Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls on Blueking d'Oroux and Pic D'Orhy among others.

Last Sunday, Cobden took the feature Greatwood Hurdle aboard Burdett Road. He has drifted from 6/42.50 favourite at the outset to his current price.

Cobden's rides at Ascot this weekend should give him a good chance of improving on his DPJC leaderboard position where he is currently languishing on 10 points.

In case you don't know already, DPJC points are awarded for each UK jumps race shown on ITV with 10 for finishing first, eight for second, six for third and four for a fourth-place finish.

Nico de Boinville comes third in the betting at 4/15.00 - in from his competition starting price of 5/16.00 - and he is also booked to ride at Ascot on Saturday, with rides that include going up against Cobden in the 14:45 Howden Hurdle.

With another big few days of racing in store, we could see plenty of movement in the David Power Jockey's Cup winner market on Betfair. This fantastic new competition means Skelton, Cobden and the rest have even more motivation to perform.