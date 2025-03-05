Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Mark Milligan's trio to back at Lingfield up to 7/1
Mark Milligan once again sits in for Daryl Carter on Wednesday and has three all-weather selections at Lingfield...
-
Gamble on Rebel to take feature contest
-
Marquand to go home with a winner
-
Strong-travelling sprinter should get good tow into the race
-
Check out our 2025 Cheltenham Festival HUB
-
We're now NON-RUNNER NO BET on all 28 Cheltenham Festival races
-
Completely Free Bet available every day this Cheltenham Festival on any racing multi
15:42 Lingfield - Back Rebel's Gamble
There's an interesting card at Lingfield on Wednesday and the highlight is by the 7f listed Spring Cup which features a fascinating field of seven.
Rajeko is sure to be popular as he attempts to go one better than when runner-up in a local Group 2 in Qatar last time, while the filly Bountiful also brings some strong form to the table having finished fourth in Group 2 company at Newmarket when last seen in July.
However, I'm siding with Rebel's Gamble, who looked a smart performer in the making when winning his first two starts on the all-weather this winter and was then far from disgraced in trying to give plenty of weight to Humam on handicap debut last time.
Rebel's Gamble still looked rough around the edges there and that experience won't be lost on him as he steps up in grade here, with the memory of those first two impressive performances still relatively fresh.
This will be the selection's first try beyond 6f too, and that should suit given his pedigree (related to winners at 7f and a mile).
16:12 Lingfield - Back Kitaro Kich
Tom Marquand makes one of his rare winter all-weather appearances tomorrow and I'm not expecting him to leave empty handed.
He has several good rides, with the progressive Kitaro Kich looking one of the best as he attempts to follow up a recent Chelmsford success.
George Baker's five-year-old has been a revelation since blinkers went on and could hardly have been more impressive when coming home in front at the Essex venue last time.
He drew clear for a comfortable success there and it will likely take more than the 5lb penalty he carries here to stop him going in again.
Kitaro Kich is officially 3lb well in here even allowing for the penalty, which means he effectively races off 67, with his new mark of 70 due to kick in this week.
He ought to get a good tow into the race and Marquand should be able to unleash his mount's potent turn of foot in the straight.
16:42 Lingfield - Back Ecclesiastical
With the speedy duo Mick's Spirit and Unavailable in the line-up the sprint handicap should set up nicely for the strong-travelling Ecclesiastical to pounce late on.
Tristan Davidson's eight-year-old went very close last time at Wolverhampton, leading in the final furlong and collared only right on the post by the fast-finishing Maharajas Express.
That one ran well to be second on his next start, so the form has substance and there probably isn't anything in this field that can conjure up that sort of turn of foot. Looking further back, the sixth-place finisher Wedgewood also ran well to be runner-up last time too.
The selection was a winner from this same mark of 68 last September and everything looks in place for another big run.
Now read more horse racing previews on Betting.Betfair.com
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 14/1 shot at Windsor
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Monday Horse Racing Tips: Back Zu Run to follow up at Brighton in 11/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Monday Horse Racing Tips: Back Zu Run to follow up at Brighton in 11/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Lambourn fancied to strike in Epsom Derby