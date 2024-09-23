Tuesday Racing Tips: Mark Milligan targeting a pair at Listowel

Mark heads to Ireland for Tuesday's selections

Unlucky one last time can make amends

Unexposed O'Brien runner to take the last

It's pretty low-key stuff in the UK on Tuesday, so I'm casting my eye over the Irish Sea where Listowel stages an interesting card, highlighted by a Listed race at 15:45.

While I don't have a strong view on that contest, a couple of the later handicaps have piqued my interest, starting with the 1m contest at 16:55.

Orandi has had a reasonably consistent season since winning a big-field handicap at the Curragh in May and he shaped as if still in good form when third at Roscommon last time.

Getting weight all round, Shane Foley's mount looks sure to be on the premises but I'm siding with one who was a big eye-catcher in the Irish Cambridgeshire last time.

Henry De Bromhead's Narmar may only have a sole maiden success to his name, but he shaped really well while not getting the best of runs in that big-field Curragh handicap last month and could finally be set to double his career tally.

This race represents a drop in grade from those he's been contesting of late and there should be much less in the way of traffic trouble with only nine going to post.

The aforementioned Orandi is obviously a danger, but it could also be worth keeping an eye on the front-running Monasterboice, the mount of Colin Keane.

The son of Mehmas has done nothing but improve this season and ran arguably his best race when second at Galway last time.

However, he may not get things all his own way up front Exquisite Acclaim in the line-up and I'm taking Narmar to get the breaks this time and come out on top.

Recommended Bet Back Narmar in the 16:55 Listowel SBK 7/1

The closing 1m 6f handicap at Listowel features several unexposed staying types and I'm keen on the chances of Joseph O'Brien's Rosso, who makes his handicap debut from a very workable mark of 84.

A son of Camelot, Rosso showed plenty of promise in making the frame three times before getting off the mark at the fourth time of asking in maiden company at Roscommon last time.

That comfortable success was franked when the fourth-placed finisher came out and won a Dundalk maiden himself a few days ago, putting an even better spin on Rosso's performance.

There's plenty of stamina in Rosso's pedigree (his dam is closely related to a 13f winner) and like many by his sire, he should get even better the more his stamina is drawn out.

I've no issue with him tackling this longer trip and the handicapper could well have erred on the side of leniency for this assignment.

In terms of the main threats, Emphasis is a similarly unexposed type and he's dropping out of listed company to make his handicap debut in the hands of Ryan Moore.

Another who should prove suited by this sort of trip in the long term (dam won over 1m 6f), Aidan O'Brien's son of Magna Grecia is very much respected, though the fact he's worn blinkers on all four starts to date does somewhat temper my enthusiasm.

I'm happy enough to stick with Rosso, who looks an uncomplicated type that should relish this sort of test on handicap bow.