Daryl Carter's Tips: Yaz can be our Monday money man

Two Monday selections

Grey Owl can build on his good handicap debut up in trip

Yazaman can land the hat-trick and the NAP

Grey Owl - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - gave the firm impression he had more to offer when chasing home a subsequent winner here last month on his handicap debut but had to negotiate an impossible position and now can land compensation for his supporters.

The four-year-old is entirely unexposed, and the move up in distance is a big positive on the latest evidence, while the fitting of the tongue-tie for his handicap debut may not have been a coincidence. The handicapper has little to judge him by, and despite being beaten 21 lengths on his reappearance at this venue, he shaped well behind the smart Diera Mile and the 82-rated Castle In The Sand when ridden under tender handling.

It wouldn't be the biggest surprise to see a better showing from Dotties Moon returning to turf, having caught the eye here at huge odds on her debut in a race that has worked out well. However, the selection gives a reliable feel, and he finished to good effect last time out. Small steps of improvement with each outing make him the one to beat.

Back the selection at 4/15.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 19:45 Windsor - Back Grey Owl SBK 4/1

The better bet of the day comes in the form of Yazaman - 13/82.63 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who did us a good turn at Beverley five days ago, overcoming a very troubled passage to get up on the line and score, and he will be well served by this extra half a furlong turned out quickly to get up the hat-trick.

He escapes a penalty for his latest victory in an Apprentice Handicap, and Mark Winn can now claim three off his back, effectively allowing him to race off a lower mark.

While this level of racing can prove unreliable, meaning strong bets are few and far between, he does rate NAP material, and he looks like a solid option for a betting proposition today if he doesn't find this run coming too quickly.

His form figures in blinkers over sprint trips on turf are now reading 1162221, including in group company. As a two-year-old, he was brilliant in these blinkers before he lost his way, but now, back in good heart, he could have any amount up his sleeve, and he is firing on all cylinders, so he is impossible to oppose.

This would be a rare 2pt selection at this level as I make him closer to 11/102.11 and any bigger is acceptable.