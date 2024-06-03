Daryl Carter's Tips: Williams Improver fancied to enchance Leicester record

Unexposed on turf

Likes this Leicester venue

On the upgrade and ahead of the handicapper

Charencey - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looked better than ever when scoring here early last month, and it may pay to keep faith with him, given he has an entirely unexposed profile on turf and looks to be firmly on an upward curve.

Charencey has proven to be a formidable contender at the Leicester venue, with a strong debut, a narrow loss to an improving horse, and a recent course victory in three starts. Despite stepping up in grade, his consistent top-three finishes on turf outside of his debut and the convincing nature of his recent victory suggest that he is more than capable at this level.

His latest run was a return to turf for the first time since being narrowly denied here last October and only the fourth of his career. A clear run and being fully pushed out inside the final furlong would have indeed seen him win in a rout. He looks on the right side of the handicapper, and a five-pound rise should not be why he is denied on Tuesday, having shaped well in a couple of Class 3 events on the AW this year, showing he can cut it in a race like this.

There's much more to come from him now that he has hold of the progressive thread and ticks plenty of boxes. The chief threat will come from our recent selection, Metabolt, who did well in finishing fourth on his seasonal return at Chester. The weight of money in support means he is not passed over lightly. He has won both starts on his second outing of the season in the last two years, so he is strongly fancied as the main danger and is a possible play for forecast purposes.

However, the upside to Charencey in handicapping terms is impossible to ignore, and it will take an excellent performance to beat this four-year-old at the foot of the weights if he arrives in anything like his recent form.

Back the selection at 3/14.00 or bigger.