Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's view

Timeform highlight three selections for Tuesday's racing

Reaching High ready to strike

Hat Toss shaped well last time

Invincible Speed remains of interest

The best betting opportunity on Leicester's six-race card comes in the mile and a half handicap for three-year-olds, which looks a good race on paper, and one in which Reaching High is strongly fancied to come out on top.

He has been brought along gradually, shaping well behind some nice types in a couple of starts over seven furlongs last season, and he caught the eye upped to a mile and a quarter on his return (first run since being gelded) at Windsor in April.

Reaching High progressed further switched to handicap company at Chelmsford last month, still looking a work in progress but having every chance in the final furlong.

He split a couple of next-time-out winners on that occasion, so the form is working out well, and he is sure to relish this step up to a mile and a half now. Reaching High tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings on 102p and, as the 'p' attached to his rating suggests, he is open to further improvement. He looks well handicapped and is just the type to rack up a sequence.

Recommended Bet Back Reaching High in the 16:03 Leicester SBK 13/8

Hat Toss was a fairly useful handicapper for David Loughnane last season, winning a seven-furlong handicap at Sandown, and running well from higher marks afterwards.

He wasn't at his best on his first start for James Owen at Kempton in April, but he has shaped much better the last twice, particularly when finishing runner-up at Newmarket 16 days ago.

Hat Toss found himself poorly placed that day, doing well to pass so many rivals from a position furthest away from the rail, and was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag on the back of that effort, marking himself out as a horse to keep an eye on. He is threatening to come good and he has a good chance of going one place better now racing from the same mark.

Recommended Bet Back Back Hat Toss in the 16:38 Leicester SBK 13/8

Invincible Speed is building a positive record on the all-weather, building on previous promise to open his account with plenty in hand on his handicap debut over six furlongs at Wolverhampton in January, proving his opening mark all wrong.

He was far too keen on his next start at Kempton, but he settled much better when beaten a neck by a thriving type over this course and distance last week, producing a career-best effort in the process.

Invincible Speed seemed to be suited by a switch to front-running tactics, kicking on over a furlong from home and headed only in the dying strides. He appeals the type to do even better as he learns to race and there is a possibilty he'll get an easy lead here. Invincible Speed tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings on 96 - at least 4 lb clear of his rivals - and he must have a big chance.

Recommended Bet Back Invincible Speed in the 19:45 Lingfield SBK 2/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here