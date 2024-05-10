Daryl Carter's Tips: Two-pronged attack in Ascot Victoria Cup

Strong Impact can have a big say off this mark of 81

Regular readers may notice that this column is a little light on selections for a Saturday, but that is because I want to have a fresh look on Saturday morning. The reason is the going changes on many tracks due to drying weather. Once confirmed, I will update you.

There's not enough conclusive evidence for my theory that Saxon Warrior progeny is better coming back in trip at 1m, but I think it will ring true with a bigger sample size. The best of his crop thus far has recorded their highest RPR ratings on turf over 1m or ten furlongs, not middle distances.

That's the angle I am taking with the unexposed Strong Impact - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is out of an Iffraaj (sprinter) Dam who did all her best work over 1m. The selection never looked entirely happy at Newmarket in two outings last year when all at sea in the dip. Still, she showed some smart form, finishing second to the 104-rated Infinite Cosmos under hand and heels before being outstayed over 1m4f by the 96-rated Climate Friendly over 1m4f.

She looked in need of the run when not seen until the later stages of last season, having taken 118 days off the track (perhaps there was an issue), but she obliged at 1/51.20 fav at Epsom in a race that didn't take any winning and showed a very bright turn of foot to win off a sedate pace.

That run left the impression that moving back to 1m will suit.

I am happy to put a line through her seasonal return; better is now expected. Connections must think she is better than this opening rating of 81, and they must concur with my theory that 1m will suit her best, giving her an entry in the early closing Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge at the over 1m Royal meeting.

She is entirely unexposed, and we have yet to see her under maximum pressure in a race, and today's stiff mile should suit. The booking of Silvestre De Sousa is positive, and she is expected to take a big step forward. My Margie is going the right way, and Zouzanna won here in September and can go well fresh.

Back the selection each way at 8/19.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:05 Ascot - Back Strong Impact SBK 8/1

Pearl D'Or - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - like many, has been targeted at this contest as highlighted by David O'Meara in his stable tour earlier in the season, and this unexposed five-year-old has ideal conditions, providing the ground stays no quicker than good.

He caught the eye under minimal pressure at Newmarket in his prep run for this in which he went without the usual hood likely to blow away any freshness out of him. The hood returns today, and a key piece of form could be the Challenge Cup, in which he ran an excellent third from the unfavoured side of the track. He was the only horse in the first five that came from the far side, and he had pulled his way through 80% of the contest only to falter at the line. It went down as an excellent effort, and interestingly, he had settled very well on two occasions when the hood was reapplied last season.

He races from the same mark today and has the right profile for this race. He has also been granted a good draw this time in stall 14 near the pace angles in the race. I am happy to play him at 8/19.00 or bigger each way with the five places on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet 14:40 Ascot - Back Pearl D'Or SBK 8/1

I will have another stab at this race in the form of Arabian Storm - 25/126.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. The four-year-old is entirely unexposed and holds some strong form to think a mark of 93 is not beyond him once putting it all together, and today's scenario could be right up his street.

He made a satisfactory comeback at Kempton when beaten six lengths by Mount Athos and Mostabshir, but he wasn't knocked about and was entitled to need the outing, having been off the track for 327 days.

He is another who fits the profile of this race. He was good on debut at Newmarket when touched off at the line by Enfjaar with the brilliant Military Order behind and went off favourite for the Listed Burradon Stakes at Newcastle last year. Still, his best performance came at Newmarket when narrowly touched off by Shouldvebeenaring in the Listed King Charles Stakes. The winner is rated 112, the third is rated 106, and the fifth won at Newbury this season of 93.

He has had very little racing, and today's rating of 93 looks well within reach. Getting onto a flatter track on turf for the first time may suit him. He is drawn well in a high birth in 21, and prominent racers have a good record in this event. He ticks plenty of boxes for one at such a price, and any 16/117.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 14:40 Ascot - Back Arabian Storm SBK 25/1

