Daryl Carter's Tips: Twiston-Davies duo can get a dream start at Warwick

Two Thursday selections

Class-act Guard Your Dreams can relish the switch to fences

Soft ground and six furlongs is optimal for Osborne runner

It's a tricky time of year to get stuck into the National Hunt season. Still, Nigel Twiston-Davies typically starts the season strongly, well-placing his horses to get the best out of them before the big guns arrive. Therefore, it will pay to forgive Guard Your Dreams - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - some below-par runs last season.

The eight-year-old has a fair record when fresh anyway, and the booking of Sam Twiston-Davies can encourage followers to believe he is ready for this. He returned from a long absence in January earlier this year, and it all seemed a bit rushed to get him to the spring festivals by having four runs within a short time. Those efforts were over hurdles in two Grade 2 contests and two Grade 3's, with the last two at the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals. Perhaps anything was a bonus last term, and they wanted to roll the dice.

However, he now makes his belated chase debut, and connections have had a clear run with him into this season, so better is expected. He was due to start over fences in October 2021 after reportedly he schooled over fences "brilliantly." Still, they placed him on seasonal debut that year to win a hurdle race and decided to stay over hurdles, landing a Grade 2 and picking up plenty of prize money.

Now, his attention is turned to fences, and I expect him to bounce back, tackling a lesser race than he has had for quite some time into a Class 3 contest. Of his rivals today, Asta La Pasta and Roccovango are feared the most, with the latter arriving following two victories already this season, albeit in much lesser company than this.

Asta La Pasta will prove popular. However, he found Grade 2 Novice company all too much for him last season while the selection ran well in open-graded races.

Genois starts for Jonjo O'Neill, but he is slow, and this track and trip will likely prove on the sharp side, while Hector Javilex was riddled with jumping errors in his three-point-to-point runs.

Guard Your Dreams has enough questions to answer to warrant getting stuck into him on this chase debut, but he should win this.

Recommended Bet 14:55 Warwick - Back Guard Your Dreams SBK 11/4

This could be just the opportunity that Executive Decision - 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - needs to get back into the winner's enclosure and turned out relatively quickly following another excellent effort this term; she appeals down into a Class 4 for the first time since scoring last August at Chepstow.

The filly has had some tough tasks this season but was well worth an upgrade at Newmarket last time when making her challenge from much further back than the winner who dictated the race.

The four-year-old is lightly raced under slow conditions, but she seems to relish it. Her Epsom fourth and Ascot four-length defeat to the smart Jarraaf look good enough to play a hand in this wide-open event.

Six furlongs and soft ground are her optimal conditions, and coupled with a reduction in grade, she should be going close from stall 13, which could prove ideal should they continue with the theme here of shunning the rail when it's soft. I expect her to be strong at the finish and challenge widest of all, just as her biggest danger, last year's winner Under The Twilight, did.

She appeals at 4/15.00 or bigger.