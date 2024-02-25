- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: S. D. Torrens
- Age: 4
- Weight: 11st 0lbs
- OR: -
Daryl Carter's Tips: Trustyourinstinct and take on short-priced Naas fav
Daryl Carter has one selection on Sunday, looks to Ireland for his best bet, and says to take on the short-priced Juvenile Filly...
O'Brien's Juvenile caught the eye last time
Ideal conditions to take a step forward
Useful on the flat and can get off the mark over hurdles
13:25 Naas - Back Trustyourinstinct @ 4/15.00 1pt
It might be worth taking a slight chance on Joseph O'Brien's Trustyourinstinct - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who should be all the better for his first run over obstacles at Fairyhouse in what has turned out to be a deep race.
The four-year-old was formerly very smart on the flat in three starts, and he was entitled to need his first outing after a gelding operation and having been off the track for 177 days. He put in an encouraging performance, having been given a mountain to do from the rear of the field in a steady run race, but loomed up at two out only to fade late, likely at the expense of his free-going nature, lack of fitness and making his move too early.
Still, it was an eye-catching performance, particularly given the winner and runner-up were thrown into Grade 2 company on their previous outings. The third is an impressive winner since. The well-held fifth from that race was a narrow second to Bottler'secret on the flat in October, and that one just might need the experience today.
Trustyourinstinct showed he had a good future in this sphere, and there's undoubtedly a bigger performance in him as his latest outing screamed that he was being taught his trade. With that experience under his belt, he can take the scalp of today's short-priced favourite, who is flattered by her rating, having won poor races in Britain the last twice.
Woodhoo only just clung on at Down Royal in November, and a line through the runner-up there suggests the selection may not have as much to find as the "rating" suggests. I am happy to play at 4/15.00 or bigger.
