Daryl Carter's Tips: Trustyourinstinct and take on short-priced Naas fav

O'Brien's Juvenile caught the eye last time

Ideal conditions to take a step forward

Useful on the flat and can get off the mark over hurdles

No. 4 Trustyourinstinct (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

It might be worth taking a slight chance on Joseph O'Brien's Trustyourinstinct - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who should be all the better for his first run over obstacles at Fairyhouse in what has turned out to be a deep race.

The four-year-old was formerly very smart on the flat in three starts, and he was entitled to need his first outing after a gelding operation and having been off the track for 177 days. He put in an encouraging performance, having been given a mountain to do from the rear of the field in a steady run race, but loomed up at two out only to fade late, likely at the expense of his free-going nature, lack of fitness and making his move too early.

Still, it was an eye-catching performance, particularly given the winner and runner-up were thrown into Grade 2 company on their previous outings. The third is an impressive winner since. The well-held fifth from that race was a narrow second to Bottler'secret on the flat in October, and that one just might need the experience today.

Trustyourinstinct showed he had a good future in this sphere, and there's undoubtedly a bigger performance in him as his latest outing screamed that he was being taught his trade. With that experience under his belt, he can take the scalp of today's short-priced favourite, who is flattered by her rating, having won poor races in Britain the last twice.

Woodhoo only just clung on at Down Royal in November, and a line through the runner-up there suggests the selection may not have as much to find as the "rating" suggests. I am happy to play at 4/15.00 or bigger.