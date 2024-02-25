Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Kevin Blake Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Daryl Carter's Tips: Trustyourinstinct and take on short-priced Naas fav

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter has one selection on Sunday.

Daryl Carter has one selection on Sunday, looks to Ireland for his best bet, and says to take on the short-priced Juvenile Filly...

  • O'Brien's Juvenile caught the eye last time

  • Ideal conditions to take a step forward

  • Useful on the flat and can get off the mark over hurdles

  • We're now NRMB on all 28 Cheltenham Festival races

    • 13:25 Naas - Back Trustyourinstinct @ 4/15.00 1pt

    It might be worth taking a slight chance on Joseph O'Brien's Trustyourinstinct - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who should be all the better for his first run over obstacles at Fairyhouse in what has turned out to be a deep race.

    The four-year-old was formerly very smart on the flat in three starts, and he was entitled to need his first outing after a gelding operation and having been off the track for 177 days. He put in an encouraging performance, having been given a mountain to do from the rear of the field in a steady run race, but loomed up at two out only to fade late, likely at the expense of his free-going nature, lack of fitness and making his move too early.

    Still, it was an eye-catching performance, particularly given the winner and runner-up were thrown into Grade 2 company on their previous outings. The third is an impressive winner since. The well-held fifth from that race was a narrow second to Bottler'secret on the flat in October, and that one just might need the experience today.

    Trustyourinstinct showed he had a good future in this sphere, and there's undoubtedly a bigger performance in him as his latest outing screamed that he was being taught his trade. With that experience under his belt, he can take the scalp of today's short-priced favourite, who is flattered by her rating, having won poor races in Britain the last twice.

    Woodhoo only just clung on at Down Royal in November, and a line through the runner-up there suggests the selection may not have as much to find as the "rating" suggests. I am happy to play at 4/15.00 or bigger.

    13:25 Naas - Back Trustyourinstinct @ 4/15.00

    Bet now

    Cheltenham Festival 2024: Three horses to back in Non-Runner Money Back markets - by James Mackie

Recommended bets

Back Trustyourinstinct to win the 13:25 at Naas @ 4/15.00 1pt win

DARYL CARTER'S P/L

2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) March 1st

2024 P/L = +29.38 ROI 33.59%

BSP P/L = +9.5 ROI 10.89%

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM

Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: Trustyourinstinct and take on short-priced Naas fav

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore: Ladybank weighted to go well at Naas

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls: Big chances in Kempton's graded hurdle races on Saturday

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Gordon to come alive with a big Saturday winner

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's trio of fresh tips at Kempton and Newcastle

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Nephew to benefit from fast pace at Thurles

More Daryl Carter Tips