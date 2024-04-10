Daryl Carter's Tips: Superstar Sir Gino set to shine at Aintree on day one

Short-priced favourites are unopposable

No. 4 Grey Dawning (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 2 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Grey Dawning did this column a good turn at the Cheltenham Festival when landing the Turners Chase over Ginny's Destiny, tying the score up 1-1, and he can confirm his superiority over that rival granted more of a stamina test today on heavy ground.

The move back to a flat track is positive, and the handicapper underestimated the level of that performance by only rating him 158.

In reality, the race clocked an excellent time. He was 7.94 seconds ahead of the comparable Ryanair race at the third last flight.

He and Ginny's Destiny are clear of their rivals today, provided the race has not left a mark, and the Skelton horse gets the nod to come out on top.

There's only so short that Grey Dawning can get, and he is possibly touching that price now at 5/61.84, so use the Betfair Exchange SP, which should look more like 11/102.11 or 5/42.25 at race time.

13:45 Aintree - Back Grey Dawning @ BSP Bet Here

No. 5 Sir Gino (Fr) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.92 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Sir Gino has all the potential in the world to be a top-class National Hunt performer. While he will need to go a long way to claim back our ante-post cash, having been a no-show at Cheltenham, he can certainly start here.

He will be okay with today's softer surface, having won on heavy ground in France over Salvator Mundi. That rival ran in the Triumph Hurdle but was clearly there for experience only, having gone off a higher price than his ante-post one when a late confirmed entrant. Sir Gino, in turn, was kept at home for reasons that only make sense at Seven Barrows. The "Cheltenham stable form" is not concerning, considering Nicky Henderson had little chance with what he ran at the meeting and pulled his best chances.

Henderson had a winner with Persian Time (tipped in this column) on Saturday immediately following the festival--shock, horror, no one speaks about that one--who was well-backed to be victorious, so the real punters are not fussed by all the noise. If you need further evidence, the yard had an even-money winner at Ludlow this week.

Besides that nonsense, Sir Gino left a lasting impression at Cheltenham when scorching the turf and demolishing Burdette Road. At the same time, all of his form has worked out well, and that ties in with Kalif Du Berlais, whose form is quite the opposite but holds plenty of potential.

Sir Gino can win here, proving he is the best in this year's juveniles. However, I am sure there will be punters who want to beat him on the Betfair Exchange, with his price already at 1.910/11 compared to his 1.75/7 on the Sportsbook. It's in the punter's best interest to back him on the Betfair Exchange to get the best price unless the Sportsbook offers even money or bigger.

1.910/11 and bigger is where I am happy to play for a strong (responsible) stake.

14:20 Aintree - Back Sir Gino @ BSP Bet Here

No. 2 Saint Roi (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 7 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 150

Saint Roi - 13/27.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - will fare much better at this Aintree venue than he did at Cheltenham, and he can prove well-handicapped and is the stand-out bet in this race.

The nine-year-old was given plenty to do at Cheltenham and made a bad error four out, stopping his momentum as he made his ground from the rear of the field. He was short of room as Mark Walsh dived to the inside rail on the worst of the ground before having to switch again, forcing a late mistake that put paid to his chances.

Today's Aintree track will prove more suitable with its long home straight. He can take his time and not rush through runners, avoiding forcing an error. I expect Walsh to keep him covered up before pouncing. He was an excellent second here last year to Banbridge over the longer trip, and with the handicapper easing him another two pounds in weight at his correct distance and remaining unexposed in handicap company, he gets a confident vote to land the odds.

Back him at 9/25.50 or bigger.

16:40 Aintree - Back Saint Roi E/W @ 13/27.50 Bet Here

No. 10 Mongibello SBK 12/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Stuart Crawford, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

It might pay to chance - Mongibello - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who holds the most potent form in this line-up by some distance and has stamina in abundance.

Given the strength of her previous form, it would be best to forgive the five-year-old a below-par run last time at the DRF.

The Down Royal 13-length runner-up went within two lengths of subsequent Champion Bumper runner-up Romeo Coolio at Fairyhouse next time before scoring in a bumper and getting within five lengths of Mirazur West in a Grade 2 hurdle. The third was previously a five-length second to Firefox, and the fifth was previously beaten three lengths by Down Memory Lane with the now 132-rated Brucio behind.

At Navan, Mongibello found the subsequent winner, Only By Night, too good when finishing with running left, and the winner was only narrowly behind Fun Fun Fun in the Grade 1 Honeysuckle Mares' Novice Hurdle. That's form to make her of serious interest today in these calmer waters, and jockey JJ Slevin takes over from a seven-pound claimer in the saddle to enhance her claims further.

She has recorded the highest RPR in the field by five pounds and is open to further improvement, granted this stiff stamina test in conditions she will relish.

She looks a good bet at 8/19.00 or bigger.