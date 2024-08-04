Daryl Carter's Tips: Soloman can make Haydock a happy hunting ground

Mill Stream to thrive in France

Soloman is well handicapped at Haydock

Never So Brave good value to bounce back at Chester

Last week at Goodwood was undoubtedly the worst festival I have had in the previous three years, personally and professionally. I have never had a blank at any racing festival in either sphere, so it was very tough to take.

However, it's no good dwelling on it and winging; these things happen, and clearly, I have hit a run of misfortune. I also made plenty of mistakes last week, but all you can do is start fresh the following day and kick on. I don't mind criticism. I can take it just fine.

Resilience is now the current offering. Thank you to those who messaged to offer support; hopefully, this run will turn itself around quickly.

Find negatives with Mill Stream - 15/44.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - at your peril. This improving four-year-old represents the Brits, who hold an excellent record in the Prix Maurice de Gheest and arrives on the back of a career-best effort in winning the July Cup at Newmarket.

In hindsight, it's easy to see why he improved for the return to Newmarket, having boasted an excellent record at that venue, but it's the same story at this Deauville track where he is 2-2. Furthermore, his improvement last season came at this time of year and on all known evidence, this extra half a furlong is only a positive.

He threatens to be the breakout star the sprint division desperately needs. With William Buick regularly in the saddle and boasting a good partnership, older horses have a great record over the youngsters at this time of year with minimal weight disadvantage, he is tough to see out of contention. He gets the vote to continue on his upward curve. 3/14.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 15:07 Deauville - Back Mill Stream SBK 15/4

Soloman - 11/102.11 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is worth another chance following his eye-catching handicap/turf debut at York 23 days ago. This unexposed three-year-old for William Haggas has an excellent opportunity to score, with his latest run working out well.

He got no run at a crucial time at York but shaped exceptionally well, so I think he is not only on an upward curve but ahead of the handicapper on just his second start on turf. He immediately reminded me of his half-brother Soulcombe, who improved with each outing and for distance, and the William Haggas team has employed the useful claiming jockey Ethan Jones for the job.

Soloman has plenty of upside, and I expect him to prove tough to beat, given a clear crack at things, with this long home straight perfect for him. He is one to follow. Back him at 11/102.11 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:45 Haydock - Back Soloman SBK 11/10

In my opinion, this field would be 4/15.00 without the presence of Never So Brave - 2/13.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - so it must be the Sir Michael Stoute horse that offers little value, holding 33% of the market.

The three-year-old ran only okay at Royal Ascot in the Group 3 Jersey Stakes when in the firing line throughout, but he didn't look to let himself down when under pressure on his first attempt on fast ground, so it's worth forgiving that. He now gets an easier surface and returns to the scene of his excellent display in May, where he beat a subsequent Goodwood winner, Witness Stand, in a race that has worked out well.

Today's sharper seven furlongs are a positive (he ran over 7 1/2 in May) given the early pace he has shown in all three outings this year. His second to Ancient Wisdom and Vandeek is potent form at this handicapping level.

It's very difficult to suggest he doesn't have more to offer. He is quick out of the stalls, and from stall six, he can gain a prominent position behind the likely leader, Percy's Lad.

There is an air of quality about Never So Brave, and I see him more as a sprinter than a miler, so this sharp seven should prove right up his street. Back the selection at 2/13.00 or bigger.