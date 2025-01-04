Daryl Carter's Tips: Sandown and Wincanton abandoned but 5/1 Southwell shout can pay off
Following the abandonment of Sandown and Wincanton, Daryl Carter has one selection at Southwell on Saturday...
Down in grade
Back in form last time at Kempton with form boosted
Well handicapped and ready to strike
17:05 Southwell - Back Old Harrovian @ 5/16.00 1pt
Old Harrovian
- J: Callum Hutchinson
- T: Andrew Balding
- F:
Confidence was flying high today at Sandown, but the weather has scuppered our chances of having a strong day there. However, at Southwell, Old Harrovian - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks well worth taking a chance with, having shown much more at Kempton 61 days ago when finishing powerfully from the rear of the field in a race that was not set up for a closer.
The six-year-old gave a firm signal that he is back in form. That form was boosted by the winner scoring the next time out and the second getting closer to Kings Code than today's favourite, Glen Buck. He looks good value at this stiffer track to get back to winning ways.
The selection prefers the AW, who has two wins and a third from four starts. He is well handicapped on the balance of his form. Today represents a deep race but also a drop in class, and provided connections have him in the same form as 61 days ago, he ought to be going close.
Back the selection at 11/43.75 or bigger.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2025 P/L = Next update (monthly) Jan
2025 P/L =
BSP P/L =
2025 P/L Ante-post = 0
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI
2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts
