Daryl Carter's Tips: Sandown and Wincanton abandoned but 5/1 Southwell shout can pay off

Down in grade

Back in form last time at Kempton with form boosted

Well handicapped and ready to strike

Confidence was flying high today at Sandown, but the weather has scuppered our chances of having a strong day there. However, at Southwell, Old Harrovian - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks well worth taking a chance with, having shown much more at Kempton 61 days ago when finishing powerfully from the rear of the field in a race that was not set up for a closer.

The six-year-old gave a firm signal that he is back in form. That form was boosted by the winner scoring the next time out and the second getting closer to Kings Code than today's favourite, Glen Buck. He looks good value at this stiffer track to get back to winning ways.

The selection prefers the AW, who has two wins and a third from four starts. He is well handicapped on the balance of his form. Today represents a deep race but also a drop in class, and provided connections have him in the same form as 61 days ago, he ought to be going close.

Back the selection at 11/43.75 or bigger.