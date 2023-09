Daryl's NAP comes at Longchamp today

Frankness can bounce back

Garden Route is well worth another chance after Goodwood flop

No. 7 (3) Alshinfarah (Ire) Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

As Group 3 contests go, this is not a strong one, and while the market loves an unbeaten Andre Fabre horse, they have this one wrong. Betfair doesn't currently have the prices up for this contest. Only other firms do, but typically, when it comes to French racing, they all fall in line.

As I am typing, Fabre's Mlle Moliere is heading the market at 6/42.46, having won both her outings to date at Deauville, and I have already read in the Racing Post that the "form reads well," which is absolute nonsense - and yes I realise I am putting my neck on the line here.

She won an unraced Fillies Maiden in July by a neck on her first outing, a race that was run nearly six lengths slower than the unraced Colts in the following contest, and both contests recorded very slow times.

Her latest outing 23 days ago was even slower, and while it's unwise to compare different days, the following contest by the colts was run in the region of 14 lengths faster, and the winner was given an RPR of 93, and that wouldn't be good enough here.

She looks to be a false favourite to me, and Alshinfarah, currently 5/23.50 with the same bookmaker, makes plenty of appeal.

The British raider will relish this move up to 1m, having won emphatically in both her Maiden and Novice contests at Doncaster and Haydock. The form is strong from Haydock, with the useful Remaadd bolting up at Goodwood next time and looking like a smart prospect for William Haggas. At the same time, the third, Grand Karat, is surely a winner in waiting, having shaped well in a warm Novice at Newbury on her prior start.

There was plenty of talk amongst the circles about Alshinfarah before she ran on debut at Doncaster, and it would be highly disappointing should she not take care of this bunch while drying ground is a big benefit to her over the French contingent.

Jim Crowley heads over for this assignment, and she is a very promising filly and certainly good enough to land this event.

We will have to settle for BSP, but the Betfair starting price typically offers excellent value on French racing (Araminta, a recent example), but anything 7/42.70 or bigger rates a bet.

No. 8 (1) The Bitter Moose (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 69

It may well pay to be forgiving of The Bitter Moose - 11/43.70 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who took a giant leap forward at Epsom on handicap debut off this rating when moved up in distance for the first time, but he utterly failed to handle the track.

He travelled strongly and shaped like one ahead of the handicapper but saw the door close on him up the rail by the eventual second as he made his challenge. Harry Davies tried to pull him out to challenge again, but he was stumbling all over the place like an old drunk on the way to a Kebab shop on a Saturday night, thanks to the camber.

He left the impression at the line as he stayed on that his turn was surely near, and with the runner-up boosting that form since and now returned to a more conventional track, he could take another step forward.

He is bred to be better than this rating in the 60s, and punters should be encouraged that he was much better than the bare result when facing an impossible task at Nottingham behind the superstar Vandeek.

He gets the vote in this open contest, as with natural improvement, he should be right in the thick of things at the business end.

Back him at 11/43.70 or bigger.

No. 3 (9) Frankness SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 89

The Big Board is the obvious first point of call here. There may be little reason to look any further than the reasonably priced favourite, having improved all season and now dropping into calmer waters on the back of an excellent York effort.

However, there's little getting away from the fact that six furlongs do stretch her stamina, and I can't help but feel that something could come with a late withering run to pick her off at the death. After all, York is a speed track, and today should test her stamina a little more.

It might be worth giving another chance to Frankness - 5/15.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who cut no mustard from a poor position at Newmarket last time when quietly fancied but dotted up on her previous six-furlong outing at Goodwood over a solid yardstick in Royal Dress (Royal Dress ahead of The Big Board as a two-year-old).

Frankness has clear excuses for what was a good run in the circumstances at Ascot when racing over five furlongs, and she is unexposed at this trip, having done exceptionally well at Chester twice this term from wide draws on her only other attempts at this distance.

Today's fast ground and six furlongs are her optimum conditions, and she might have more to offer on the back of a short break since her Newmarket disappointment - that, however, was an exceptional race.

Jumbeau is consistent and should be on the premises at the finish but is another to prove vulnerable, while Katey Kontent could outrun her odds also.

Three-year-olds have a tremendous record in this event, and it would be a surprise if one of the older horses nabbed this, given how exposed they are.

Any 5/15.80 or bigger appeals.

No. 6 (4) Garden Route (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.54 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 83

It's well worth giving another chance to William Haggas' Garden Route - currently 11/82.32 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who may have found the combination of deep Goodwood ground and the 1m2f against him in a race that came eight days after his reappearance effort at Windsor.

He had looked a horse firmly on the up when making an easy winning return at Windsor, and while that form certainly wouldn't warrant him being a bet off this rating of 83, his two-year-old runs also suggest there could be any amount to come. He looks the best-handicapped horse in this race on both pieces of form as a two-year-old.

On debut, he ran a promising race at Newmarket despite being ill at ease on the undulations, but he picked up well in the closing stages once he hit rising ground to chase home Tenerife Sunshine (87) and Like A Tiger (91). He missed the break and was fractious before racing on this occasion, so it was an effort worthy of a considerable upgrade.

He went to Kempton on his final outing as a two-year-old, did well from stall 13, and finished with running left in a race that turned into a dash. He could not run down Real Gain (91), a subsequent winner who gave 12lbs to a Ralph Beckett runner (rated 82) next time. In third at Kempton was Mighty River, rated 90; the fourth, Fox Journey, rated 91; and the sixth, Kadovar, rated 86.

A wind surgery and gelding operation have since followed, and while he didn't need to improve at Windsor, he did clock a good time when making all the running on seasonal return.

I am happy to put a line through his Goodwood effort, and in the hope that the return to 1m, fast ground and the application of first-time cheek-pieces see him back on track, he can pick back up the progressive thread under Ryan Moore.

Resolute Man has been crying out for a stiffer test of stamina. Still, he is starting to look exposed on balance, so it might be Bring It who gives the selection the most to think about, but it would be a surprise if anything is stronger than the selection at the finish today - particularly if he gets the soft lead I think he will.

Back him at 2/12.94 or bigger but I suspect BSP will prove the way to go here.