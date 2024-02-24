Daryl Carter's Tips: NAP Panjari leads Saturday quartet at Kempton

Back previous course winner to show more spark

Cap Du Nord caught the eye at Doncaster

No. 5 Mark Of Gold SBK 15/2 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Caoilin Quinn

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 136

Mark Of Gold - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks well overpriced to repeat the dose and win this race for a second year running. He was likely lined up for a crack at this year's Lanzarote Hurdle over today's course and distance, but despite travelling with more zest than he ever has this term, he fell five out when yet to play his hand.

It was the same story last year before turning up here and bolting up under Caoilin Quinn, and the jockey is back on board for the first time this season today.

However, it's his excellent eye-catching run in the Martin Pipe last year when seventh of 21 behind Iroko and today's rival No Ordinary Joe (that is surely having another quiet run before Cheltenham as he did at Doncaster).

Mark Of Gold is six pounds lower today than his Festival run and tends to come good at this time of year, so at a venue he likes, he looks well worth chancing off a fair mark in an overall less competitive race than the Lanzarote.

Sea Invasion is worth a good mention, but his jumping needs to significantly improve for a big field handicap, and in all honesty, the rest make little appeal. So, any 8/19.00 or bigger is acceptable for the selection, but for only half-point stakes in case the Martin Pipe is again in their mind.

13:15 Kempton

No. 1 Panjari (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

This race is competitive, but Panajri - currently 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has strong form claims on multiple lines, and I firmly expect him to get the better of those at the head of this betting.

Paul Nicholls' six-year-old is only now just coming good and arrives here on the back of a career-best effort at Musselburgh in which he took the scalp effortlessly of Berties Ballet by eight lengths. That rival had previously won at Haydock and chased home Favour And Fortune at Wetherby. Favour And Fortune went on to finish second in the Aintree Grade 1 next time before chasing home Willie Mullins' Fun Fun Fun at Exeter.

In December, just three starts ago, Panjari finished second at Cheltenham to Go Dante and Doddiethegreat - both went on to finish third and fourth in the Betfair Hurdle next time, and Panjari was only a 17/29.50 chance for that.

Panjari's form lines go deeper, having been a narrow second to the 130-rated Lowry's Bar at Wincanton in October. Still, he has improved as the season has progressed, and the fitting of the cheek-pieces on his latest outing resulted in a career-best.

His German flat form - which saw him earn an RPR of 117 - which pushes a rating over the 100 mark- suggests he still has plenty of room for improvement in this sphere.

Paul Nicholls has won this race three times in the last ten years, and all ten winners, bar Nicholls' Southfield Stone, had won on their previous outings. He ticks plenty of boxes, and I expect Harry Cobden to dominate this race and put the evergreen jumping of Lump Sum and Secret Squirrel under pressure.

I make the selection a 11/43.75 chance, so any 4/15.00 or bigger is excellent value, but I see his BSP likely to be a very fair price.

15:00 Kempton

No. 12 Cap Du Nord (Fr) SBK 20/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Tristan Durrell

Age: 11

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 126

Cap Du Nord - 18/119.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - caught the eye at Doncaster in the Sky Bet Chase when he latched back on to the bridle at three out just as his rider stopped short of asking for maximum effort once his winning chance had gone.

In my opinion, he could have finished an awful lot closer there and returned to a right-handed track for the first time since going off as a 7/24.50 favourite for this race last year off 132 - he could be about to shine for one last hurrah.

The 11-year-old won this race in 2022 and showed more spark last time in refitted cheek-pieces, and there may be an angle in the retention of those.

Interestingly, his form figures at the second time of asking in refitted cheek-pieces read 133051, and he was backed at Doncaster last time into 11/112.00.

On the back of his run at Doncaster last year, he won at Ascot, and on the back of Doncaster in 2022, he won this race. Today sees the ideal set-up, and with the course suggesting it could dry out to good to soft, he will have plenty in his favour.

At a big price, he looks worth siding with at 16/117.00 or bigger with Tristan Durrell in the plate called upon because of the light weight. I expect him to go off at single-figure odds.

Bowtogreatness is on the radar for a big handicap, but I hope this scenario won't be to his liking and is one for the Aintree meeting in a few weeks. Forward Plan is highly progressive and appeals greatly, having gone close in the aforementioned Doncaster race.

The selection is top-priced 18/119.00 with the Betfair Sportsbook.

15:37 Kempton

No. 7 Pepe Le Moko (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Mrs Jane Williams

Jockey: David Noonan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 128

Pepe Le Moko was devilishly impressive in winning a course and distance handicap last month, and a nine-pound rise should not be enough to stop him going in again against mainly exposed rivals.



The six-year-old is a chaser going places for Jane Williams, and although his latest form can be knocked, he couldn't have been more impressive with his finishing effort. He remains unexposed as a chaser after three outings, and his chances are enhanced with the ground turning soft.



Grandads Cottage and Champagne Mystery head up the dangers, but it would be highly disappointing should the selection not have too much speed and be too handicapped to cope with what they can offer.



Back him at 13/82.63 or bigger.

16:10 Kempton

