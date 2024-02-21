Aintree Grand National Tips: I've been waiting 12 months to back him

Last year's second is the value in Grand National

One race in mind

Gavin Cromwell is the man to side with at Aintree

It's a fascinating renewal of the Aintree Grand National, but there's only one horse I have wanted to back for this race all year, and that's last year's very unlucky second Vanillier - 11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

I firmly expect him to go off at least half his current odds. Despite being at the top of the market, he is the clear value in the race, and punters may want to get on now.

I was on Vanillier for this race last year. I was furious with Sean Flanagan, who had him held up too far off the pace to give winner Corach Rambler a massive first-run advantage only to finish like a steamtrain and get within two-and-a-half lengths of the winner, who is now rated 14 lb higher in the handicap.

Gavin Cromwell must have been just as heartbroken as me, given how well his runner finished off the race, having been nine lengths behind the winner on jumping the last but firmly on the bridle and coming home six lengths quicker between the final flight and the line.

Remarkably, Vanillier is only four pounds higher in the handicap this time around and has a nine pounds swing with Corach Rambler after three runs since over trips of 2m, 2m4f and 2m5f in what has been a quiet preparation for his sole seasonal target.

Gavin Cromwell has had remarkable success in Britain this year, particularly with staying chasers with six winners and three seconds from 20 runners over 2m7f plus, including Grand National Trial winner Yeah Man last week at Haydock.

Still, there's only been one race in sight for Vanillier since 12 months ago. He will be fresher than most, having been kept away from those big staying handicaps all year and will be trained to the minute, ready to claim a Grand National on the second attempt - providing he isn't given too much to do!

His opening odds of 14/115.00 were quickly swept away. Rightly so, but any double figure price about him will look good value on the day with an expected SP of 11/26.50 - the same as Cloth Cap in 2021 and shorter than Corach Rambler 8/19.00 last year with him holding stronger credentials than when both of those were favourite.

Next on my list is Kitty's Light 20/121.00 and I Am Maximus 20/121.00, but for now, the horse that goes off half the price is undoubtedly Vanillier, and I'd be as strong on his chances as you could be in a race of this nature.