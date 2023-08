The drop in grade can help Nigel Tinkler runner at Ayr

A good pace set up will test his rival's stamina

Anything bigger than 2/1 2.94 appeals.

No. 3 (5) Theme Park SBK 5/2 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 86

This is a tricky affair, and Theme Park - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - couldn't reward the heavy support in the market at Ascot last time, but it might be best to be forgiving of that, considering he had a challenging task from the off from stall 12 of 13.

He travelled well for a long way but was caught widest of all for the entire race and forced three wide around the home bend. It was a good effort, all considered, and the race was littered with unexposed three-year-olds.



On the balance of his form this season, he has given the impression that he has a small race in him, and today looks like a good opportunity. He caught the eye running on third at Chester behind subsequent Goodwood winner Balance Play and his previous eye-catching second at York is strong form.

He needs to bounce out of his recent Ascot assignment, but today represents a drop into a Class 4 contest 0-85 and gets a healthy eight pounds weight for age allowance off of market rival Flyawaydream.

Today's contest is his level, and from a handy draw in stall five, he should really be in the thick of things at the finish in this company.

The pace is likely to come from Auld Toon Loon and one of the two Charlie Johnston runners who arrive with enough to prove, and the David O'Meara runner found a good opportunity at Chester and won't have things all his own way here.

Flyawaydream is entitled to improve for his good return at Kempton, but this trip is a question mark on his pedigree, and he had been weak at the finish over 1m last year.

Nigel Tinkler's runner makes the most appeal and 2/12.94 or bigger appeals.