Daryl Carter's Tips: Holding fire on Thursday before a big weekend of action

There are no selections on Thursday

Monitor the betting in Fontwell race of interest

Cash for Digital at Southwell will prove his well-being

I couldn't find anything I seriously fancied today, but that's probably for the best, as the weekend ahead looks jam-packed.

The 15:07 at Fontwell caught my eye and was the closest I came to having a bet on the card. It's not a deep race. He's A Latchico's disappointment here 43 days ago saw no valid excuse, which means he is an unreliable favourite. At the same time, confidence can't be high either with second favourite Getaway Drumlee, who finished legless on his belated seasonal return at Doncaster and may not be seen to best effect on deep ground like this.

The Moore and Pauling horses take up a good chunk of this market, so I searched for something the market had missed.

Matchless is handicapped to have a say and is used to stiffer assignments than this, but whether or not heavy ground sees him to the same effect is inconclusive. In The Air would be of serious interest if not stopped quickly last time at Doncaster. He will need the returning tongue tie he wore in France to spark him back to life, but one suspects he may need a wind operation, and the move from Gary Moore to Adam West earlier this year doesn't sit well with me.

That left Jonjo O'Neill's Royal Rhythm, who looked progressive since switching to Britain, winning two of his three starts this term before his Huntingdon flop. Still, it may be best to forgive that outing with that coming off the back of a break since Boxing Day and under a ten-pound claiming conditional.

Instead, Jonjo O'Neill Jr comes here instead of riding at Wetherby and is back in the saddle for the first time since November. His eight-year-old sits on a fair mark on what he has achieved this year, and his Wetherby form two starts back was boosted multiple times by those behind.

He will relish today's heavy ground- indeed, no question about it- and has an excellent battling attitude. He will keep galloping when those at the head of the market have cried enough.

I would have been thrilled to play at 9/25.50, but the 11/43.75 on the Sportsbook is far too short for my liking, as that's the price I made him. I may monitor this market tomorrow to gain further information.

The only other race that piqued my interest was the 20:00 at Southwell. Digital is more than capable off this mark, and in this Class 4 grade, on his first outing for Ruth Carr, he is now squeezing into a 0-78.

He likes this venue, and his only disappointing run here came in a red-hot Class 2 contest over five furlongs. Still, on balance, his efforts at this track have been applaudable, and he may be worth siding with to get back to winning ways returned to Southwell for the first time in 18 months.

However, I don't like his absence, and he has tended to need the run when switching yards previously. I couldn't put anyone off a minimal bet, but it wouldn't surprise me if he were a no-show either, so I left it alone.

There's plenty to get stuck into this weekend, but until Friday, be lucky.