Daryl Carter's Tips: Dibble to deck Market Rasen rivals

Dibble Decker holds the strongest form

Progressive profile

Will appreciate the rain that's due at Market Rasen

No. 4 Dibble Decker (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Stan Sheppard

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 127

Jet Plane won with any amount in hand in a deeper race than this at Sandown last time despite some erratic jumping, so he could have more to offer, providing he can keep the mistakes to a minimum. He looks fairly treated up just two pounds from that authoritative victory at Sandown, having made a serious blunder on the first circuit and almost unseating at the final fence.

However, that form has worked out poorly, and his tendency to make serious jumping errors and his unpredictable profile (has never backed up a victory) means he is hard to back at a short price when you know he will come from off the pace.

Gloire D'athon had Jet Plane behind on that one's chasing debut and may be able to dominate this race and has the services of Sean Bowen. Trainer Sarah Humphrey has a 21% strike rate when partnering with Bowen, and it's no coincidence that this eight-year-old arrives here fresh after a break.

Gloire D'athon has been freshened up after two below-par efforts in November at Newbury and Kempton, but the jockey booking suggests better is expected today. His form figures after 70 days or more off the track read 0121, and he ran well for a long way here in July in the Summer Plate, only fading before the last over the furthest distance he has tackled in soft ground. The slight drop in distance is a positive, but the impending rain is no obvious plus for him.

The rain due at Market Rasen is a positive for Dibble Decker - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who went down narrowly to our winner, Lounge Lizard, at Huntingdon last time despite being caught in a pocket against the rail. This looks like a fine opportunity to continue his improvement with the tongue-tie having had a positive effect the last twice at Wincanton and Huntingdon.

His Wincanton victory was boosted by the runner-up, who held his form well the next three times; the fourth went within a neck of scoring at Plumpton, and the third had previously trounced William Cody by 12 lengths at Fakenham.

The selection's latest second behind Lounge Lizard saw the winner previously run a brilliant second to Ga Law at Cheltenham on Trials Day, giving him the most solid form profile for this race.

The ground will be in his favour. His right-handed record outside of a reappearance reads 215119111, including his fifth in the Boyne Cup when a non-stayer over 3m and his ninth in the Sandown EBF Final in 2022. He arrives in excellent form and can land this and continue his exemplary spring record.

Gloire D'athon is feared most, and I expect the market to provide some support for him and Jet Plane, so I am happy to play at BSP with an expected price higher than 9/43.25.