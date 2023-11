Two-course winners at Wolverhampton

Both signalled a return to form last time out

Sterling Knight drops into a Class 4 for the first time in two years

No. 8 (8) Mondammej SBK 7/2 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 86

Mondammej - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - shaped really well from a poor draw at Newcastle last time and was continuously denied a clear run, having travelled powerfully from off the pace. That was a step back in the right direction, having reverted to the minimum distance, and his record at this 5f trip is rather consistent.

He started the season off with a rating of 96 and is now ten pounds lower in the handicap, but the angle may be the return to Wolverhampton, for which he is 2-2. He showed he was in good heart last time at Newcastle, and against similar opposition today, he should go well.

Intrinsic Bond and Chipstead can both figure and are favoured ahead of Alligator Alley, who would have been behind the selection if granted a clear run at Newcastle last time.

No. 1 (9) Sterling Knight SBK 8/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Morgan Cole

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 87

Sterling Knight's - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - draw in stall nine could prove problematic, but he is hard to ignore, having taken a good step back in the right direction at Kempton last time when stepped back up in trip to seven furlongs for the first time in almost two years.

He finished his race to good effect and is well worth another chance at this trip after just four attempts, including victory here at Wolverhampton.

He drops in grade into a Class 4 handicap for the first time in two years, and Morgan Cole is good value for his five pounds claim, meaning he is effectively running off of 82 - his lowest since May 2022.

The four-year-old could be in for a productive winter and is now running over the correct distance, so all looks in place for a bigger effort, particularly given he has run four good races at this venue, suggesting he likes the track.

The obvious one to spoil the party is McLean House, who makes his handicap debut and could prove ahead of the assessor, but his Kempton win last time recorded a slow time.

Back the selection at 5/16.00 or bigger.