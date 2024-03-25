Daryl Carter's Tips: Celtic has picture perfect conditions at Taunton

A repeat of his latest third will see Celtic Art score

Drying ground is a big positive

Jumping is an asset

No. 5 The Paddy Pie (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Sue Smith

Jockey: Ross Chapman

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 97

While I don't want to make a habit of getting involved in this type of low-grade racing, The Paddy Pie - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - appeals most in this contest, and the 11-year-old looks worth chancing returned to the race he won four years ago back from a break.

By design, connections may have targeted this race as this is undoubtedly the weakest contest he has contested in his career. He was a blatant non-stayer at Catterick in December over three miles and had an impossible task twice before in deep company, and the handicapper has relented 13 pounds in four outings this term.

There's little doubt he is not the force of old, but he did have Ritson well behind at Doncaster in December, and he may be able to fend off Hello Judge for a solo on the front end when that one jumps out to the right.

He has bounced back from heavy defeats, so his recent form shouldn't be too concerning. He is a bit of a chance selection, but there are some very suspect jumpers in this field, and he might prove hard to catch. Back him at 6/17.00 or bigger.

15:35 Newcastle - Back The Paddy Pie @ 7/18.00 Bet here

No. 3 Celtic Art (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Jeremy Scott

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 119

Amelia's Dance always tends to give her running, and she was the first port of call when evaluating this race. She is a solid proposition but is just that rather than progressive. She is vulnerable to an improver, but there's little doubt she will run to her rating, which may be good enough.

Toonagh Warrior would have a big say here if he repeats the form of his Ascot second two starts back, but he has gone off the boil. He may have failed to stay at Sandown over further on his penultimate outing, but he jumped poorly back at 2m at Newbury last time and looked very reluctant under pressure in the home straight, fading tamely late. He would interest me when fitted with headgear.

He is passed over along with Wolf Prince, who is talented but needs further restbite from the handicapper. Having not returned the same horse from a long absence, Wolf Prince may be one to follow in the summer months on genuine good ground. The same applies to outsider Manor Park, who should improve for his seasonal return.

That left Celtic Art - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who makes a fair appeal. Two fellow progressive rivals only turned him over late here in a good Class 3 contest last month, and he pulled well clear of a better field than this, so I expected him to be closer to 13/82.63.

There's depth to his Maiden and Novice form, and he ran to his rating on the last day. Today represents an ease in grade, with this more like a 0-120 Class 4 rather than the Class 3 advertised.

Furthermore, there's no pace in this race, and he may be able to dominate these rivals from the front on a track where it pays to be ridden handily. His latest run saw him record the fastest time of two 2m contests on the card, and the other was won by a subsequent winner rated 118.

There's a good chance he is not miles ahead of the handicapper off 119, but running to his rating will be enough unless Wolf Prince has a resurgence and can reverse the form. At the same time, the drying ground is a big positive, and his excellent jumping is well suited to the layout of this track, with three hurdles inside the home straight tricky for those less than fluent jumpers.

Any 2/13.00 or bigger represents good value.