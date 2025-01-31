Daryl Carter's Tips: Back the Tiger to pounce at Southwell on Friday

Tiger Crusade can continue his good Southwell record

Class 4 races see him unexposed

Seven furlongs is his optimum trip

Tiger Crusade has an in-and-out profile, but he looked back in the groove at Wolverhampton last time. He holds a good record in two outings at this venue, so he looks worth keeping the faith with on a quiet Friday.

The eight-year-old has worked his way back to form in three runs on the AW this winter with rising RPR ratings and steady improvement, and the move up to seven furlongs will hold no fears. His two runs over seven furlongs at this venue have seen him to good effect in a higher grade of race, including a victory in a stronger race than this in January 2023.

He is still fairly treated, and he arrives having taken care of an unexposed improver at Wolverhampton last time, who went narrowly close to boosting the form next time. The selection's best work came at the finish of the six-furlong trip at Wolverhampton, and he has a good record at the turn of the year.

He looks a solid option for a wager on Friday, having been rated ten pounds higher this time last year. This is just his third crack in Class 4 company and second on the AW (his latest win was the first).

7/42.75 is fair to grab another victory at this level, but BSP should prove more profitable.