Daryl Carter's Tips: Back Daddy to down royal rivals

Time for Daddy to put them Long Legs to work

Chance Murphy's French recruit at Wetherby

Venetia Williams runner is expected to go well fresh, but it's a tricky race

Gordon Elliott has dominated this race in recent years, but Willie Mullins hasn't had an entry since Sharja in 2018, and before that, he won this with Melon. Today, Mullins saddles Daddy Long Legs, who arrives race-fit and full of confidence following a demolition job of Smooth Tom and Winter Fog at Tipperary.

Whatever was holding him back during the summer at Tipperary and Galway was put to bed last time with the speed figure he clocked, and I expect him to improve further and enhance his right-handed record of 3-4.

The five-year-old can throw in a poor one, but when he is good, he is outstanding and well worth a rating of 150 or more.

I can't help but feel things haven't gone to plan with Brighterdaysahead. She was due to go over fences this season, and connections have now made a U-turn. She takes up much of this market when her form doesn't entitle her to, and she must she must concede racecourse fitness to the selection. King Of Kingsfield is respected but I am expecting a big performance from the Mullins horse who arrives fit, well, in career-best form and may be able to dominate this race from the front.

13/82.63 or bigger is acceptable for the selection, but back at BSP.

Recommended Bet 14:05 Down Royal - Back Daddy Long Legs SBK BSP

I wanted to be against Liam Swagger, who visually looked the part when scoring at Market Rasen by four lengths over Torrent (11lbs better off) and would have impressed many. However, the time of that race was the slowest on the card by some distance, and he would have finished a distant last had he been placed into the Class 2 Handicap won by Saint Riquier and no better than fifth in the Class 5 handicap won by Bannister.

He is opposed at short odds now up into an admittedly weak Listed contest. Olly Murphy has an attractive French recruit lining up in Static who has been given an official opening rating of 129 from the British Handicapper. That looks a little high on the evidence of his runs in France; however, there are loose lines to suggest he can run to 120 and as bad as that sounds for a Listed race, that will be enough to win this.

He was beaten ten lengths in third earlier this year by a smart one who went on to land a Grade 3 contest, beating the excellent Nietzsche Has by the same distance, and the runner-up from that race went within five lengths of Apollon Du Luy. This horse had beaten Paul Nicholls' useful new recruit, Sauvignon.

He "ran out" on his final start in France, but the saddle had slipped, and his jockey looked to veer him to the left of the course because of that fact. It was just as the race was hotting up, and he was kicking clear, and he may have won that contest.

He looks worth chancing, considering these have yet to run above 110. Let the market ease and use BSP for the best price.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Wetherby - Back Static SBK BSP

15:00 Wetherby - No Bet

Dan Skelton may have entered Midnight River to get a few pounds back from the handicapper before another crack at the Newbury Coral Gold Cup. If that is the case, he has kept the weight down for Heltenham, who had a productive season last term and has proven to go well fresh. Ciaran Gethings gets on well with him, and he won as he liked over hurdles here on his return last season. The seven-year-old made waves over fences last term, scoring twice at Newbury, and he was travelling ominously well at Ayr before coming down.

However, he, too, has an entry in the Newbury Coral Gold Cup. Still, connections will prefer the valuable handicap at the same meeting if the ground is not bottomless, according to the stable tour. Those races are at a venue where he has a 3-3 record, and today's drying ground may be against him, so I'd expect him to improve.

Genois was never really put in the race at Warwick 29 days ago, and despite being 0-15 over fences, he could figure under a prominent ride.

However, the layout of this track might see him struggle for pace between the fences. Prairie Wolf tends to come good after several runs into December and the new year.

That leaves the returning Galop De Chasse to pick this up on his return from an absence.

The Venetia Williams horse hasn't been seen since winning at Newbury on seasonal debut last year when he beat a Paul Nicholls horse, now rated 22 lb higher in the handicap.

He has a proven record fresh and he won't mind the the drying ground so he looks the answer to this puzzle providing he is straight, but he is not without risk.