Daryl Carter's Tips: Back 15/2 Chance Wildfell returned to Kempton

Well treated

Excellent AW record (3-6)

Returns to winning venue Kempton

No. 9 (8) Wildfell (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

Jockey: Jonny Peate

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 82

It might pay to chance Wildfell - 15/28.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who caught the eye at Newcastle on his penultimate start and was better than the bare result at Chelmsford last time.

The four-year-old had a productive season last term and is 3-6 on the AW, with one of those wins coming decisively at this Kempton venue. He hasn't been seen to best effect the last two but is hinting at a return to form, and back here at Kempton could be the time to catch him.

He sits on a workable handicap mark on the balance of his form, and given his lightly raced profile, there could be further improvement. He did best of the rest behind Al Marmar at Chelmsford last time despite being slowly away and having to duck inside when denied a clear passage, and while he was no match for the reoposing winner, that one is hardly a reliable sort to give the same running again.

In the hope that connections dispatch of this hold-up running style and return a more forward but not aggressive approach, he is handicapped to have a big say, particularly on his Goodwood second last term when doing best of those from a wide birth.

Jonny Peate's claim is a positive, and he looks worth chancing to get back in the winner's enclosure in a winable race.

