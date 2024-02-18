- Trainer: Roger Fell & Sean Murray
- Jockey: Jonny Peate
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: 82
Daryl Carter's Tips: Back 15/2 Chance Wildfell returned to Kempton
Daryl Carter has one bet on Sunday and looks to Kempton's evening meeting for a repeat course winner...
-
Well treated
-
Excellent AW record (3-6)
-
Returns to winning venue Kempton
20:00 Kempton - Back Wildfell @ 15/28.50 0.5pt e/w
It might pay to chance Wildfell - 15/28.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who caught the eye at Newcastle on his penultimate start and was better than the bare result at Chelmsford last time.
The four-year-old had a productive season last term and is 3-6 on the AW, with one of those wins coming decisively at this Kempton venue. He hasn't been seen to best effect the last two but is hinting at a return to form, and back here at Kempton could be the time to catch him.
He sits on a workable handicap mark on the balance of his form, and given his lightly raced profile, there could be further improvement. He did best of the rest behind Al Marmar at Chelmsford last time despite being slowly away and having to duck inside when denied a clear passage, and while he was no match for the reoposing winner, that one is hardly a reliable sort to give the same running again.
In the hope that connections dispatch of this hold-up running style and return a more forward but not aggressive approach, he is handicapped to have a big say, particularly on his Goodwood second last term when doing best of those from a wide birth.
Jonny Peate's claim is a positive, and he looks worth chancing to get back in the winner's enclosure in a winable race.
Watch Coaching Carter Episode 2 Here.
Now read Rachael Blackmore on her four Punchestown rides.
DARYL'S P/L
2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) March 1st
2024 P/L = +29.38 ROI 33.59%
BSP P/L = +9.5 ROI 10.89%
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM
Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.