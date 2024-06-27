Daryl Carter's Tips: A So Chic performance expected at Newcastle

We've not seen the best of Cerulean Bay yet

With strength in depth, this may be useful form in due course, so it may prove profitable to follow. Berkshire Nugget has turned out quickly to race off the same mark as his second at Newmarket last week to a very progressive William Haggas horse. Still, it always concerns me when connections do this as it gives me the impression they don't think he has a lot in hand of the handicapper (due to go up four pounds but would still be eligible for a Class 4 handicap). The other concern is that he hasn't been strong at the finish over 1m, and he looks like a short price to fend off some useful rivals in a deeper race.

Magsood was second best to Cerulean Bay - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - when they both suffered block passages at Haydock on their penultimate starts and maybe the pair to focus on. The selection went off joint-favourite for that strong handicap compared to Magsood's 12/113.00, and Cerulean Bay had no run at all but was still travelling easily when Magsood was off the bridle. Had they both gained clear passage, the selection would have come out on top and is expected to today.

Cerulean Bay - frustratingly again - suffered a poor run-through at Haydock last time behind Dashing Darcey but finished his race once in the clear like a horse with more to offer from this mark of 87. It would be disappointing if he could not make his presence felt, having left the firm impression he has a more significant effort in him - the market has thought the same the last two times by sending him off favourite.

Providing things drop right today on this straight track, he can finally deliver on his recent promise.

Back the selection at 4/15.00 or bigger

Recommended Bet 16:05 Yarmouth - Back Cerulean Bay SBK 9/2

Chic Colombine - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - hasn't gone unnoticed by the market, having been an unlucky loser at Epsom on her most recent outing, but the angle into backing her is the move up in distance.

The three-year-old shaped with considerable promise regarding a move up to 1m2f at Epsom last time, and her pedigree would give plenty of confidence that there is more to come now tackling further.

She may have fallen short when tried in this grade previously, but it's wise to remember she gave the subsequent French 1,000 Guineas winner a good hiding at Saint Cloud back in March. Her latest performance indicated her well-being, and she won on her only AW outing, which came at this venue. The Newcastle track and long home straight play to the strength of strong travellers, and she should be well suited to this type of race.

At the same time, the weight-for-age allowance of 12 lb is impossible to ignore, so while Tiffany will be popular, the weight burden will start her off on the back foot. Still, I expect Billy, the kid, to play his cards late, and she has a smart turn of foot to cope with the demands of this race while connections clearly think plenty of her with two Group 1 entries for later in the season.

She opened up at 10/34.33, but that is her basement price as movement in this market is expected.