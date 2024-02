Drop in grade

Returns to the venue he has a 100% record

Unexposed and improving with each run

No. 3 He's A Latchico (Ire) SBK 11/5 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Caoilin Quinn

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 108

He's A Latchio - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks a winner in waiting and returned to his favoured Fontwell, where he already boasts a 2-2 record, down in distance and down in grade are all reasons to think he can build on a progressive profile after a career-best last time out.

The six-year-old has a high rating of 86 on the flat, and that alone suggests there's plenty of scope to rate higher off this rating of 108, and his latest two runner-up efforts are the most potent form in this race.

He cruised through deep Sandown ground in December only to be collared late on by one now rated seven pounds higher, and that form has seen the third twice a subsequent winner and rated nine pounds higher, and the fifth arrived off the back of a sound Aintree effort when second to Josh The Boss (128).

He's A Latchio bumped into useful performer Inthewaterside at Lingfield last time over 2m3f but pulled well clear of the remainder, having done best of those from off an ordinary pace, and there's nothing of that horse's calibre in this contest.

Today, his two main market rivals both arrive, having won lesser races by making all the running, so this could set up well for him as they move up in grade and he moves down.

Furthermore, Torneo was entitled to win his contest with the runner-up, a hurdling newcomer, and Heure De Galoire has performed poorly at Fontwell on her last two visits. I make him a clear favourite at 7/42.75, so he makes an appeal at 9/43.25 or bigger.