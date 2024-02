She returns to the race she won last year

New headgear and can dominate

Well-treated and ready to strike

No. 3 Lilith (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 114

Anthony Honeyball's Lilith - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - bounced back to form in good style to win this race last year, and she is taken to repeat the dose, having shown more encouraging signs at Newbury last time.

The nine-year-old gets new headgear today and has the real possibility of dominating this small field for the first time this season. She appeals from a handicapping standpoint, now four pounds lower than when scoring here last term, and, if bouncing back to form, she has everything in place to put in a career-best performance.

Royal Margaux needs to bounce back from a below-par effort at Doncaster last time, but the drop in grade gives her every chance of opening her account in Britain, and she is the clear form pick.

She shaped like one well ahead of the handicapper at Cheltenham in December, and it may be that her Doncaster effort came too quickly on the back of that just 14 days later. Today's assignment is much easier, and she left Lilith well behind at Cheltenham. However, her two best efforts have now come at Prestbury Park, and she has zero form at any other track.

At the same time, this move further up in distance is a positive for the selection, and there is not as much between them as the market suggests. Back Lilith at 9/43.25 or bigger.

15:02 Carlisle - Back Lilith @ 9/43.25 Bet now

Watch Coaching Carter Episode 2 Here