Firm indication of a return to form

Well handicapped

Will appreciate the return to 3m

No. 5 Burrows Park (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 112

The return to a stiff test of stamina will suit Burrows Park - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - having made an encouraging return to action at Plumpton on the back of a 212-day break eight days ago over a trip too short.

The eleven-year-old is not the horse he once was but is more than capable on his day of running into the mid-120s and is handicapped to have a say in this contest with that return run under his belt.

Venetia Williams' runner has improved his RPR rating on his second outing of the season each year (including being turned out quickly in 2019) and, in some cases, quite significantly. It was encouraging that he ran right to the line, having failed to have the pace to challenge over a sharp 2 1/2 miles at Plumpton, and this long home straight at Lingfield plays to the strength of those who stay well.

Interestingly, the handicapper dropped him ten pounds for his 12th of 15 at Haydock on his final start last term, and while he is eligible for lesser races than this, the advertised 0-135 of this class three is actually a 0-120.

Top weight, Fifty Ball has a little to prove in his current form, while Halondo looks weighted to the hilt. Bells Of Peterboro is a horse that shows his best form at Chepstow and will need the newly fitted cheekpieces to spark him up and return him to hurdles.

Whydah Gally has offered promise but is another returning to hurdles, having had a poor spell of fences and is one-paced. Still, he looks fairly treated under the claim of Freddie Gingell, but he might need this return to action and maybe one for next time.

9/43.25 or bigger is acceptable.