Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/2 Park the Monday cash at Ayr

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter likes a double green runner at Ayr on Monday.

Following three winners from his five selections over the weekend, Daryl Carter has one advised bet at Ayr on Monday...

16:35 Ayr - Back Park Annonciade @ 9/25.50 1pt


Should Plumpton go ahead, another selection may be added to this column, but it's just the one for now.

Park Annonciade - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - took a step back in the correct direction over course and distance last time in a stronger race than this, and he is fancied to make use of this drop in grade into Class 4 company.

The seven-year-old had a small stint over fences this term that didn't work out, but his return to hurdles 35 days ago was a positive performance, and he had little chance in a race that turned into a dash from three out. He was comprehensively outpaced by a course specialist and one that is unexposed. Still, there was lots to like, having clocked the fastest finishing time from the back of the last flight, and he looks ready to strike if he can muster a repeat performance in this weaker contest.

He holds a solid hurdle record with easily the best form on offer and has an unexposed profile at this distance. Sitting on a fair mark of 114, which allows him to drop into this 0-120 and returned to soft ground in this sphere, he appeals as a likely candidate for win purposes.

Nathan Wells is feared the most for the potent Gordon Elliott and Sean Bowen combination, but 4/15.00 or bigger about the selection is very fair.

Recommended Bet

16:35 Ayr - Back Park Annociade

SBK9/2

Now Read: Cheltenham Festival Focus Week 18 Here.

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2025 P/L = Next update (monthly) March

2025 P/L = +28.18 ROI 45.46%

BSP P/L = +11.1 ROI 17.92%

2025 P/L Ante-post = -1

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI

2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts

