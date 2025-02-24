Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/2 Park the Monday cash at Ayr



Should Plumpton go ahead, another selection may be added to this column, but it's just the one for now.

Park Annonciade - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - took a step back in the correct direction over course and distance last time in a stronger race than this, and he is fancied to make use of this drop in grade into Class 4 company.

The seven-year-old had a small stint over fences this term that didn't work out, but his return to hurdles 35 days ago was a positive performance, and he had little chance in a race that turned into a dash from three out. He was comprehensively outpaced by a course specialist and one that is unexposed. Still, there was lots to like, having clocked the fastest finishing time from the back of the last flight, and he looks ready to strike if he can muster a repeat performance in this weaker contest.

He holds a solid hurdle record with easily the best form on offer and has an unexposed profile at this distance. Sitting on a fair mark of 114, which allows him to drop into this 0-120 and returned to soft ground in this sphere, he appeals as a likely candidate for win purposes.

Nathan Wells is feared the most for the potent Gordon Elliott and Sean Bowen combination, but 4/15.00 or bigger about the selection is very fair.