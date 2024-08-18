Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/1 Dream to compose another Pontefract victory

Dream Composer the NAP

Time for a short break

Column will return for York on Wednesday

Landing the NAP on Saturday was great, but it's time for a short break. Hard work and a determined attitude will only get you so far, but if things are not going your way, it's time to refresh.

I've tried all the usual ways to pull myself out of the fire this month, working harder than ever, hardly working at all, and allowing the subconscious a chance to play, but nothing has worked, and it's been frustrating. The final thing to do is take a few days away from the racing action.

As always, I remain upbeat, and there have been plenty of profitable months. However, I hold high standards, and this month has not been good enough. There is still time to turn it around, so I will make every effort at York.

Until Wednesday, be lucky.

There's good reason to expect an improved performance from Aiming High - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - now she is switched back to the AW, having offered a much more positive profile on this surface.

The five-year-old is back up in distance following a fair effort at Lingfield on the turf five days ago, and she returns to a venue that has seen her as a comfortable winner under Hayley Turner on her only visit.

David Simcock's runner has form figures in handicaps on the AW reading 123414, and she should have won both of her starts on the artificial surface this term.

She looks worth a chance. She is returned to a lower grade than her last three outings and is reunited with Turner, who gets on very well with her. She looks worth chancing in an open event at 5/16.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:55 Southwell - Back Aiming High SBK 11/2

Adaay In Devon is a good place to start, considering she ran eight days ago at Ascot and performed well from a lofty mark of 104, carrying a big weight into fourth. That was another brilliant performance, and this track, the move back to six furlongs, should suit her. She would hold good claims, and three-year-olds have a good record, winning three of the last four. The only concern is that she has been on the go for what seems like an age in tough race after tough race.

Marine Wave is a horse I have liked for a long while now, but a stiff six might be against her. She had every chance to score at Wolverhampton 17 days ago but was found wanting at the finish. Rage Of Bamby must prove she can be effective away from York but is talented and on the up, so she must be a big player if she can. Miaharris has been hard to place this season, failing in winnable races in France over various trips, and she is starting to look complicated.

The booking of Luke Morris seems strange. His bumping riding style is not for me, and it doesn't suit courses like Pontefract, and his record of 6/116 5% would concur with that theory. However, Miaharris would be suited by a track like this one - a stiff six furlongs.

I kept returning to the Rod Millman Adaay In Devon, who holds solid claims if this is not one race too many, but Rage Of Bamby felt like the most likely winner. Both are well-found in the market.

A fascinating race and the immediate standout was The Grand Visir - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who ran with credit at Ascot in the Shergar Cup, going down by 3/4 of a length. That was a somewhat return to his best, having shown little at the Royal Meeting and Goodwood on his penultimate outing.

The Racing Post's performance assessment was contradictory: " He is finally down to a competitive mark but remains winless since the 2019 Royal meeting." If you thought he was on an uncompetitive mark, then surely going winless since 2019 is expected.

Anyway, The Grand Visir's "mark" is not an issue, but the quality of race he has been thrown into is and therefore, a falling "mark" allows him to dip in grade. Today is his first crack outside of the Class 2 company since 2018.

He has handled this track well in the past and has handled a quick turnaround. There's lots to like, and if there were one horse to cheer on today at Pontefract, this would be it at 5/16.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 17:15 Pontefract - Back The Grand Visir SBK 11/2

The value play here is Dream Composer--9/110.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. We know plenty about him, but he has at least handled this course well in the past, which is an unknown for many of these. He should get a good clip to aim at. He has been running well in better races than this, and this is a drop into calmer waters for him.

The stiff uphill finish is a big positive for him, and the return of his talented claimer, Joe Leavy, means he is starting to look well-handicapped. Two of his last three runs have had an RPR rating of 101, and that would be enough to get back to winning ways.

He offers great value at 8/19.00 or bigger.