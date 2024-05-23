Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/1 Aurora can light up Goodwood

True Wisdom can make all at Goodwood

Aurora Dawn looks well handicapped returned to turf

Fair Wind a fair price to improve on seasonal return

True Wisdom - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - hinted at a return to form when running on at Kempton behind a well-handicapped odds-on chance from the Raph Beckett yard, and with that seasonal return under her belt; she is fancied to strip fitter and take advantage of a good draw today.

The three-year-old receives a 17-lb weight-of-age allowance in this contest, and she is expected to go forward under Joe Fanning from stall three. She represents last year's winning trainer-owner combination and is entirely unexposed.

The handicapper has had little to judge her on with an unreliable profile, but most of these are already exposed. She had a strong piece of form to her name when landing big odds at Newmarket last August as she took the scalp of Blue Ribbond Trial winner Bellum Justum - now rated 104 - and Odyssey (rated 94).

This looks like a fine opening for her to get off the mark in handicaps off this rating of 84 and is priced such that punters can take a chance she will now kick on.

She is currently top-price with the Sportsbook, and any 5/16.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 15:00 Goodwood - Back True Wisdom SBK 8/1

It may be that the favourite, Wild Tiger, is a good way ahead of the handicapper off this rating of 92, but that must be taken on trust, at least with his latest form at Yarmouth. He beat three turf maidens and a horse that wants soft ground, so it's hard to make a case as strong as the market has on handicapping terms.

He is respected, as is our recent disappointing Thirsk Hunt Cup NAP, Racingbreaks Ryder, who should fare much better under the stronger handling of William Buick down in distance. However, he was beaten too far out at Thirsk to be confident of a good showing.

Henry Candy's Be Frank showed up well in a stronger race than this at Newmarket on his first crack beyond six furlongs. He is an obvious one to take a step forward for that seasonal debut, but he is priced correctly around 4/15.00 - 9/25.50.

Aurora Dawn - 9/110.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is the horse the market may have missed.

She made a low-key seasonal return at Kempton 39 days ago for Ed Walker, but she may prove a much better filly on turf than synthetic surfaces, and her price allows the chance to be taken that she will strip fitter.

The four-year-old was highly progressive last season when switched to turf at this time of year. She bolted up at Newmarket in a Class 5 contest before splitting two rivals at Haydock when attempting to give away lumps of weight as an unlucky loser at odds-on. However, the winner is now rated 19lb higher on 87, and the third, now rated six higher was only touched off three lengths at Newbury subsequently by the smart Isle Of Jura (and lightly raced since).

It's her excellent Newbury victory on her final outing of last term that saw her enter the notebook coming from off a steady gallop to win going away, having been stuck for room and having had to circle rivals.

Her final three closing sectionals not only clocked faster than Novice winner Shuwari (2nd in the Fillies Mile rated 110), but she clocked a faster furlong than anything in the six-furlong race on the card, including winner Woodhay Wonder (93). She also can boast a quicker overall time than any of the seven-furlong races on the card and faster three-to-finish sectionals. That effort marked her down as a potentially very well-handicapped horse going into her four-year-old season off 82, and today, she has a fair draw, and the services of Saffie Osborne returned to turf for the first time since.

Hopefully, she can get the luck in running required and prove herself a horse firmly on the upgrade. Back the selection at 6/17.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 16:10 Goodwood - Back Aurora Dawn SBK 9/1

This looks like a fine opportunity for Owen Burrows' Fair Wind - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - to return to winning ways. Given how keen he could be, he did remarkably well on many occasions last term. However, it was noticeable how much better he settled at Ascot on his seasonal return when narrowly touched off by the in-form and well-treated Isle Of Lismore, who had hinted at going in on his run prior.

The pair pulled a good way clear of the remainder, which looks like form to trust. On that evidence, he has more to offer up, just two pounds, and this sharp five furlongs should see him in a good light.

I like the angle of removing the hood for the first time. That was only in place to help him settle, but now he has gotten the hang of things, it opens a further avenue for improvement.

He faces mainly exposed rivals and I don't like the move down in distance for Bishop's Crown. Back the selection at 11/43.75 or bigger with 7/24.50 or bigger good value.