Ryan Moore: More rain the better for Metier at Sandown
Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has four chances of riding a winner at Sandown on Thursday night and here he talks exclusively about how he expects each ride to perform...
Surveyor has a chance of current handicap mark
Metier needs to step up but the more rain the better
Potential is definitely there for Kikkuli
18:07 - Surveyor
Surveyor
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: James Fanshawe
- F: 42-15
She beat a subsequent winner at Lingfield last month but she doesn't appear to have run up to that form at Kempton on her handicap debut last time, though she did get checked up slightly in the straight there and she was going on pretty well again at the finish. A mark of 81 gives her chances.
19:07 - Metier
Metier (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Harry Fry
- F: 1/8217-7
Any more rain will obviously suit last year's Chester Cup winner but he will need up his game after a below-par effort at Newbury last time. He has plenty to prove in this grade and he will be one of the outsiders, but the more rain, the better his chance.
20:12 - Kikkuli
Kikkuli
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Harry Charlton
- F: 2-1
I expect Ice Max is the one to beat in here, but there are obviously a few unexposed horses against him. One of those is Kikkuli, and this half-brother to Frankel did it well for me over 7f at Newmarket last month and the extra furlong should suit. He clearly needs to step up significantly on the bare form but the potential is there.
20:42 - Navagio
I was due to ride him at York last week but he got pulled out. What I said then basically stand here. He doesn't appear to have run particularly well at Newbury last time but he did the time before when third in the Lincoln, and he has a definite chance here on that run. It was soft at Doncaster, so the recent rain won't be a problem for him.
