Daryl Carter's Tips: 8/1 Portland will relish new stamina test in Sandown Classic Trial

Daryl attacks the Sandown card

Looks to O'Brien and Ryan Moore to provide a 8/1 9.00 NAP winner

He says Charyn can continue his fine start to the season

No. 5 (3) Shagraan (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 93

It is a fascinating opening contest at Sandown, and Miaharris, heading the market, is respected on her seasonal debut off of a fair mark. Still, a chance is taken with Shagraan - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who offered plenty of promise at the start of his two-year-old campaign but failed to go on from that under less than ideal conditions at the end of the season.

He has now switched to the Michael Appleby yard and dropped in trip to five furlongs, having been outstayed in listed and Group company last term. The handicapper has given him a little relent after those two outings and a mark of 93 judged on his Windsor and Newbury efforts appeals.

He demolished a run-of-the-mill Novice contest at Windsor but ran a mighty race at Newbury in the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes, splitting useful performers Action Point (99) and Asadna (90 with Inishfallen (99) in fifth and the ease with which he travelled through that well-run contest suggests a move back in distance could be the answer to further improvement.

A stiff five furlongs such as today could be right up his street, and he has been granted a fair draw in stall three, which is close to the rail.

Furthermore, the booking of Silvestre De Sousa (21% for the yard) suggests they may make good use of him, and dropping into a handicap for the first time could easily see another step forward now gelded.

I am happy to forgive his effort at Goodwood in the Molcombe Stakes on soft ground. He looked outstayed at Ripon when ill and at ease with the undulating track.

Today's scenario could be ideal. Unfortunately, with the markets having gone up so early, his price of 10/111.00 is long gone, but 11/26.50 or bigger is acceptable.

No. 2 (5) Blue Lemons (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Joe Leavy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 98

Richard Hannon's Blue Lemons - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - may be another horse worth forgiving a lesser effort last time. Improvement could be forthcoming with the move to a sounder surface and granted a stiffer stamina test in line with his pedigree.

He ran well at Chelmsford on seasonal return but was outpaced and hampered at a crucial time when attempting to rally back into the race. It's not wise to judge him too harshly on that run as he visually looked like he would strip fitter for the outing.

He caught the eye on his final start last term when staying firmly from off the pace and away from where the action developed at Newmarket, struggling to quicken at the dip but staying on powerfully once hitting the rising ground. That was on heavy ground over seven furlongs and was a big pointer that he needed a stiffer stamina test.

Today's move up to a stiff mile and on good ground for the first time are likely to see him to better effect, and his claimer, Joe Leavy, is good value for the five pounds he takes off, making his mark of 93 look very workable.

He is drawn well in stall five in an open race and arguably has the most potent form. Hand Of God could have more to offer, but his race at Newmarket didn't take much winning. Cogitate is an enigma, having looked very smart at Newbury on debut but has been average since and lacked a change of gear at Southwell last time. Cracking Gold will prove popular, but he is from a sprinting family, and this move to 1m may not be what is required.

Back the selection at 10/111.00 or bigger.

No. 5 (5) Israr SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Israr - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - holds the strongest form in this lineup, and thanks to a below-par run on seasonal return in Doha, he is a fair price to back at 2/13.00 or bigger.

John and Thady Gosden have won this race for the last two years, and their five-year-old could have even more to offer with the blinkers fitted for the first time. He doesn't do much once in front, which could be why the headgear is enlisted. He improved race-by-race last season on turf, and today's contest is not as strong as most of those.

Israr should appreciate this return to ten furlongs. He has built a very consistent profile in Britain and today holds a fitness edge over most of his rivals. Desert Hero desperately needed the outing at Newbury last term, so I expect him to come on for the run and take a short walk in the market.

The betting market seems to have favoured Flying Honours since going live, but it's very tough to find a reliable piece of form to give him the chance of seeing off Israr when that one is on a good day. Okeechobee ran well on return and will be seen to best effect once tackling middle distances and further.

11/43.75 is the basement price for the selection.

No. 3 (6) Charyn (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Charyn - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - returned with a striking performance at Doncaster and looks just the type to kick on at four, so he is fancied to get the better of favourite Nostrum and Lord North.

Roger Varian's recent Listed winner is back up in grade here after taking full advantage of a good opportunity on seasonal return. Still, he ran well when given some stiff tasks last term in Group 1 company and likely ended the season with a career-best, having been slowly away and finding no luck in the run from a poor position at Goodwood. He was only narrowly behind stand-out two-year-old Paddington at the same Goodwood venue, which gives him form claims despite defeat.

Today's ground is opposite to that of Doncaster but this stiff mile should play to his stamina strengths and he gets the vote. Nostrum has been best when fresh and/or allowed to dictate a gallop, and with Pogo and Flight Plan in here, he will unlikely get that luxury. His form needs some work to be competitive at this level.

Lord North has looked below his best in two outings this term, well beaten in his aim for a third Dubai Turf and looking to lack a gear at Southwell behind Military Order. His time may have passed, and he is potentially on the downgrade.

Back the selection at 5/23.50 or bigger.

No. 5 (5) Portland (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Portland - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - offers good value in this contest with a recent run under his belt, and now, moving up in distance, he can get the better of Arabian Crown.

The three-year-old was easy to back at Naas on seasonal return but shaped with promise, and now, race fit can make his presence felt in today's company.

He was a big eye-catcher at Haydock last term in the Listed Ascendant Stakes behind Macduff when unable to get a run off the rail but staying on powerfully under hand and heels riding to be beaten less than two lengths by that rival and the move up to ten furlongs for the first time is something the Derby entry has been crying out for.

His Group 2 Futurity Stakes third to Henry Longfellow and Islandsinthestream over an inadequate trip of seven furlongs is the strongest piece of form on offer, and the return to good ground will see him in a better light. It would be astounding if he were not at least hitting the frame in this contest with a joint highest rating and the promise of more to come now his stamina is drawn out.

Back him each way at 6/17.00 or bigger - I make him more of a 9/25.50 chance.