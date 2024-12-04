Daryl Carter's Tips: Back 7/4 Roi to conquer Kempton rivals

Two Wednesday selections from betting expert Daryl Carter

Chance Guard Duty to stand tall on handicap debut at Haydock

But wait till the evening for the day's best bet which comes at Kempton

Guard Duty - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - gets a small token bet on Wednesday with Harry Cobden in the saddle, and this unexposed seven-year-old could easily pick up where he left off last season now switched to handicaps for the first time.

This is one of Cobden's two rides at Haydock, and it's an awful long way for him to travel to expect no success. This five-year-old made a winning start under rules to beat a now 125-rated hurdler in Pyffo at Southwell before catching the eye behind Favour And Fortune, having run too free.

There's a good chance that Guard Duty would have gone close to making it 2-2 on seasonal debuts if not for a bad mistake at the third last on hurdle bow at Ffos Las, but he made amends next time at Uttoxeter scoring in fine style in the first time hood.

He will be ahead of the handicapper if he can put it all together. However, caution is advised as he can be very keen, and his jumping left something to be desired last season. This is a winnable race if Harry Cobden can nurse him into contention.

Take no less than 5/16.00.

The day's best bet is Roi De France - 7/42.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who overcame a troubled passage at this venue 14 days ago to score over Pop Master with a career-best performance, and he can continue on his upward curve in a race that is there for the taking.

John And Thady Gosden's runner, has an upwardly mobile profile, and he faces mainly exposed rivals and some who have plateaued. The three-year-old was the long-term ante-post favourite for the Cambridgeshire handicap, but he wasn't himself at Newmarket, likely down to the soft ground. However, he is bred to appreciate this surface, and he recorded a good winning time here two weeks ago despite having to check in the run and allow Pop Master to take his gap.

He showed a fine attitude to get up on the line and quicken a second time, so from a good draw in stall two, he is likely to be amongst the pace and can follow up his latest display.

Alshinfarah must defy a lengthy absence but is an unknown quantity, while Flight Plan seems the choice of Clifford Lee of the Karl Burke runners over the penalised Holloway Boy. Poker Face must prove his well-being, having stopped quickly on Champions Day at Ascot.

Any 7/42.75 or bigger is acceptable.