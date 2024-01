Two Tuesday selections

The NAP is the clear form pick

Chance Holly to return to winning ways

No. 2 Holly (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Richie McLernon

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 114

Holly - 11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was unsuited by making the running at Fakenham last time, but she would have been beaten far less than the eventual margin had she not been badly hampered at the second last flight as she looked to be gathering her second wind.

She has been frustrating, having shown a bundle of ability when winning effortlessly at Wincanton last year in a good time figure. Still, she had tough asks in Class 3 company against the boys immediately following that victory, and the sharp nature of Fakenham didn't see her in the best light last time, so perhaps she is worth another chance.

She has dropped to a more reasonable rating today and remains in Class 4 company, and this is not the strongest of races for the triple French Bumper winner to bounce back in.

She is possibly the only genuine two-miler in this race, and the return to a softer surface aids her cause. She caught the eye, travelling strongly on seasonal return after almost a year off the track at Carlisle, only faltering in the home straight, so while Autumn Return will prove very tough to beat, Holly looks overpriced at 7/18.00 or bigger.

No. 1 Moon Hunter SBK 7/2 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Henry Daly

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 125

The percentage call is to forgive Moon Hunter - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - for his lacklustre effort at Exeter 50 days ago, and the fact that he has been off the track since then is probably a positive on the back of that performance.

His previous fourth to Idalko Bihoue at Cheltenham when running on over a trip too short sets a clear standard in this race. A repeat of that now back over a more suitable distance will surely see him go extremely close in this contest.

On the balance of his form, his rating of 125 looks very workable, and with this, Daryl Jacob's only ride on the card and the drying ground, the positives start to stack up.

This is probably his easiest task for some time. Anglers Crag is useful when on song, but all three of his wins have come when fresh, and he is no guarantee to back up his recent effort 23 days ago, while Peejaybee surely doesn't stay this trip of 3m. First Lord De Cuet and Lagonda rate the biggest threats, but they are not getting better at the ages of nine and ten.

Back Moon Hunter at 11/43.75 or bigger.