Three Wednesday bets

Two off of career-low ratings and ready to strike

NAP can finally get off the mark over fences

No. 2 Malpas (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Theo Gillard

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 103

Donald McCain's Malpas - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - put in a good showing on seasonal return at his favoured Carlise track on just his second go over fences and now eased in grade with fitness on his side - he looks worth siding with in this less competitive scenario.

The nine-year-old has improved his RPR ratings significantly on his second outing of the season for each of the last two years, and his return didn't see him go without support in the market.

A right-handed track seems important to him, and the move back up in distance is another positive, having plenty of stamina built into the pedigree. He seems ground versatile and would have been an easy Catterick Novice Hurdle winner in deep ground earlier in his career over this trip if not for falling when clear.

He ticks plenty of boxes and now sits on a career-low rating in the lowest-graded race he has contested. He looks overpriced at any bigger than 11/43.75.

No. 5 Nothin To Ask (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: J. Hogan

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 126

This is a competitive race, but Nothin To Ask - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - shaped well on his seasonal return at Chepstow in October, making stealthy headway from the rear of the field before a bad mistake at two out saw the tank empty.

He was entitled to improve for that outing at Aintree next time, but the horrendous conditions were unsuitable, so it's worth putting a line through that effort. He looks overpriced in this race on that basis and on the balance of his form.

The Fergal O'Brien runner is the sole course winner in the field, and on his run at Newbury back in March behind the useful Herbiers off seven pounds higher, means his rating of 123 - inclusive of the jockey claim - is well within reach.

He returns to a more suitable surface today. He is handicapped to have a say and has a lightly raced chase profile.

You can make a case for a handful in here headed by Raffle Ticket and One Fine Man, but the selection has been overlooked in the market with excusable runs the last two and much better can be expected today.

The Betfair Sportsbook is ducking him; bigger is available, but any 12/113.00 or bigger is acceptable.

No. 1 Galice Macalo (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Mrs Jane Williams

Jockey: Mr Peter Summers

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 118

Galice Macalo - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - shaped well on her last two starts over fences, including her penultimate one when finishing well ahead of today's short-priced favourite Inspiratrice at Exeter.

The selection cut out much of the running at Exeter behind Arclight and battled back well, having set blistering early fractions. She was ultimately beaten 15 lengths, but she did far too much too soon, and her previous effort at Worcester saw her narrowly defeated - despite being very keen on seasonal return - by one that finished runner-up in the Grade 2 Rising Starts Novice Chase at Wincanton subsequently (Inspiratrice again behind).

The selection is now frustratingly 0-10 over fences. Still, she has her optimal conditions and makes the most appeal over the favourite, whom she has already beaten twice and Artemis Kimbo, who won a very poor contest here last time. At the same time, Terresita could take well to fences but has been off 265 days and is running over a trip much shy of her best.

While it's hard to really have a good bet on this mare given her inconsistency, she is good value here off a career-low rating and has this race at her mercy if she wants it. Back her at 9/43.25 or bigger.