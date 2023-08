NAP Rhoscolyn is close to maximum bet material - gamble responsibly

Improving Haggas horse could prove Group class

No. 6 (6) Amleto (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 89

A quote that stayed in my mind was one of Tom Marquand's when he returned from injury to score on Amleto - currently 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - at Chester when he said, "That's why you rush to get back to ride horses that are exciting for the future".

In recent years, some smart horses won this race, and Amleto could prove just that for William Haggas, who has a strong team for Goodwood this week.

Amleto has been let into the handicap with a rating of 89, and there is little case you could make to say he is a well-handicapped horse on his two runs last year at Kempton on the all-weather.

Still, it was a very positive return to action, having been gelded in February when winning at Chester in fine style, and that performance was very eye-popping.

He didn't look entirely at home on the track but broke smartly and, travelled very powerfully and bulldozed his way to the front, and despite carrying his head high and showing plenty of signs of inexperience, he won eased down.

There was a lot to like about the performance, which came in a truly run affair over 1m2f on the Rhoodee, and the move up in distance today to 1m4f will bring about further improvement, and it bodes well the performance was boosted by the runner-up at Ayr on Monday.

The fact that he could handle the Chester course and soft ground in light of today's conditions is a big positive, and this well-bred brother to Sea Of Class (beaten a neck in the 2018 Arc by Enable) has plenty more to offer yet.

He is the least exposed runner in the field and one of only a few that will enjoy a slow surface, he has been handed a good draw in stall six for this handicap debut, and he possesses the ability to be a future Group performer. He is an exciting horse.

Inquiring Minds may be seen to best effect back at ten furlongs but rates a danger having been better than the bare result at Ascot, while Westerton has shown a willing attitude of late, and none of the Charlie Johnston horses should be entirely written off.

His 11/43.70 at the time of writing was okay but has gone into 9/43.25, which is short enough as I'd prefer 7/24.40. Still, I hope he can't get much shorter, but this looks like a Group horse in the making, and I want him on side so use BSP.

No. 4 (6) Inspiral SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 120

Inspiral - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has a task on her hands to fight off the thriving three-year-old Paddington, but she looks overpriced on the back of her excellent return run at Ascot when narrowly touched off by Triple Time.

I am not convinced that Ascot's straight track sees her to best effect, afterall her best performance on the figures came on the round course at the same venue, and I believe she is best swinging off a bend, and this track is sure to suit her.

She is entitled to come on for her seasonal return, but the performance has been overlooked in this market, considering she had to make up plenty of ground, having been held up off an even pace, and those ridden prominently had a slight advantage.

She stuck to the task well, showing she had trained on and there's more to come from her this season.

Paddington is very short but is certainly respected for his Sandown effort. Still, it was only 25 days ago, and this is a fairly quick turnaround - Emily Upjohn already performed poorly on the back of that race - given his stamina was stretched over ten furlongs last time.

He has had it tough race after tough race, and if there are any chinks in his armour, they might show today returned to testing ground.

In turn, Inspiral arrives a fresh horse and one we have yet to see the best of.

I expect Frankie to drop in from a wide draw, use Paddington as a target, and come fast and late down the outside. I am not convinced this year's three-year-olds are as good as everyone makes out, and there's little doubt Inspiral brings a new form line for the three-year-old to tackle.

Back her at 10/34.33 or bigger - you may get 4/14.80.

No. 5 (4) Rhoscolyn SBK 7/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 87

No doubt Rhoscolyn - 7/24.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook - will be popular here, but there's good reason to think that a return to form could be imminent, having put in a good shift at Beverley last time.

He took a step back in the right direction, having tackled big-field York, Ascot and Epsom events this season, and the drop into a Class 4 was a welcome break from the hustle and bustle of the bigger meetings.

That may have done him a world of good as he finished off his race strongly for the first time this season at Beverley and was the only horse to come from off the pace, having had the blindfold taken off slowly, and he now returns to Goodwood up into a Class 3.

This track has seen him to good effect down the years. He is 1-5 (one of the two-course winners in this field) at this venue, but that doesn't tell the story of his defeats with form figures of 37321. He was a short-neck third at this meeting last year in Class 2 company off of a rating of 102 - he is 15 lbs lower today.

He had to wait for room when a four-length seventh of 18 last July off 104, and in 2021 he was third in the Group 3 Supreme Stakes behind two smart rivals rated 108 and 113 and second in the Golden Mile earlier that same year off 104.

There is no better-handicapped horse in this race than Rhoscolyn off 87, and from a good draw with the ground (likely to be soft by this time), track and trip (all four wins over seven furlongs) all in his favour, he makes the top of the very small shortlist.

It might not be wise to expect him to run to the previous levels he has shown, but he is only a five-year-old, and the handicapper has been so quick to relent this season, dropping him from 99 to 87 that he is impossible to ignore.

If he is going to bounce back to his previous form, he has absolutely everything in his favour to do it today, and you couldn't ask for a better scenario. The more progressive three-year-olds are drawn out very wide; many will have questions to answer when the rain arrives on Wednesday.

Back him at 11/43.70 or bigger. Please gamble responsibly and never more than you can afford. Ensure you stick to your staking system.

P/L Update and breakdown

Every month I will provide a P/L breakdown. Unfortunately, July hasn't been as I hoped, ending in -7.8pts to advised stakes, seven horses beaten this month that traded 1.910/11 or lower in the running, including Tower Of London, a 2pt win selection beaten at 1.121/8.

We have placed 88 bets this month with a total layout of 110pts for ROI of -7.10% to advised stakes, and to BSP, we are -12.3 ROI -11/21%.

A head the other way this month would have seen a profit, but the bedding-in period is now over, and we look to kick on in August.

Current Yearly P/L

Advised Stakes = +66.02 ROI = +8.23%

SP = -38.6 ROI = -4.81%

BSP = +100.2 ROI = +12.49%

Monthly breakdown to advised stakes

Jan = -1

ROI = -1.76%

Feb = +45

ROI = +50.11%

March = +41.37

ROI =+35.36%

April = +31.16

ROI = +21.49%

May = -19

ROI = -14.14%

June = -22.9

ROI = -22%

July = -7.8

ROI -7.1%

Monthly Breakdown to BSP

Jan = +26.5

ROI = +25%

Feb = +32.2

ROI =+35.8%

March = +42.7

ROI = +36.4%

April = +63.7

ROI = +43.9%

May = -24.9

ROI = -18%

June = -27.7

ROI = -27.01%

July = -12.3

ROI = -11.21%

Yearly breakdown by days to advised stakes and BSP

Mon Advised = -19.2pts

Mon BSP = -23.3pts

Tues Ad = +11.9pts

Tues BSP = +1.4pts

Weds Ad = -5.2pts

Weds BSP = +2.3pts

Thurs Ad = +8.5pts

Thurs BSP = +4.8pts

Fri Ad = +57.9pts

Fri BSP = +79.2pts

Sat Ad = +26.4pts

Sat BSP = +52.2pts

Sun Ad = -14.3pts

Sun BSP = -16.4pts

Yearly breakdown by win or each-way bets

Win Bets Advised = -6pts

Win Bets BSP = +45.4

E/W Bets Advised = +72.05

E/W Bets BSP = +54.8

Yearly breakdown by code

AW Advised = -15

AW BSP = +11.6

Chase Advised = +84.69

Chase BSP = +86.3

Hurdle Advised = +11.89

Hurdle BSP = +24.7

Flat Turf Advised = -10

Flat Turf BSP = -16.9

Yearly breakdown by points WIN AND EACH-WAY

0.5 win AD = +2

0.5 win BSP = +1.4

1pt win AD = -23.5

1pt win BSP = +11.8

1.5pt win AD = -8

1.5pt win BSP = -8.6

2pt win AD = +16.13

2pt win BSP = +22

2.5pt win AD = +4

2.5pt win BSP = +5.7

3pt win AD = -0.75

3pt win BSP = +10.6

4pt win AD = +4.5

4pt win BSP = +2

WIN ROI Total = -0.94%

0.5pt e/w AD = +15.65

0.5PT e/w BSP = +5.1

1pt e/w AD = +5.5

1pt e/w BSP = +13.4

1.5pt e/w AD = +46.5

1.5pt e/w BSP = +32.3

2pt e/w AD = +4.4

2pt e/w BSP = +4

E/W ROI Total = +44.75%

Yearly breakdown by price bracket

Evens - 2/1 to Advised = +10

2/1 -5/1 = -32

5/1-8/1 = -6.4

8/1 - 15/1 = +12.7

15/1 - 98/1 = +81.6

Evens - 2/1 BSP = +7.6

2/1-5/1 = -36.3

5/1 - 8/1 = +22.2

8/1 - 15/1 = +35.7

15/1 - 98/1 = +70.9