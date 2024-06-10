Daryl Carter's Tips: 7/1 Power up at Lingfield for Monday's NAP

NAP Sonnerie Power is the days best bet

Rocking Ends loves Windsor

Cover on big-priced Ayr Silver Cup winner who is expected to take a step forward

Form lines tie many of these together, but the market holds some recency bias with Appier and Way Of Life heading affairs after their ding-dong battle over course and distance nine days ago.

Composite and Sonnerie Power--7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--were behind Way Of Life at Windsor on their penultimate outings, but they have both shown their best form on the all-weather (AW). The market seems to have accepted that fate with Composite, who sits as the second favourite at the time of writing despite a feeble effort at Newmarket 24 days ago. On his overall form, he will need to improve.

Interestingly, the market has yet to react to Michael Appleby's runner returning to the AW surface in which both of his career victories have come, including his best effort when an eased-down winner here at Lingfield on his only visit when today's favourite Appier was six lengths behind.

Since he was gelded in September 2022, the selections' RPR ratings on the AW read 90, 79, 78, 85, 82, 89, 90, and 91. For the first time, he returns to the scene of his career-best effort.

His worst two performances have both come at Southwell, so there may be a case that he doesn't like that venue.

His other two lowest RPR ratings on the AW have been over unsuitable distances of 1m and 1m 6f, isolating his best ratings to 90, 89, 90, and 91. His optimum distance is 1m4f, and on the AW, his record outside of the excluded Southwell venue reads 4141 and below Class 3 (today is a Class 4) 411.

He should have won on his last visit to the AW when continuously denied a clear run behind Liseo at Kempton, and finishing in second was Isle Of Sark - today's rival and a recent three-length third to Appier.

I expect a much bigger performance from Sonnerie Power today, returning to optimal conditions after running on at Doncaster from an unpromising position in a slow-run affair last time.

4/15.00 looks like the basement mark.

Recommended Bet 14:35 Lingfield - Back Sonnerie Power SBK 7/1

I will back two in this race at the top and bottom of the opening betting market. Rocking Ends - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - took a good step forward for his new connections and was value for more than the winning margin of 1/2 a length.

He was denied a clear run at the rail and had to switch but was on top cosily at the line. Interestingly, he has now recorded two excellent efforts at this Windsor venue on both visits and given his latest came after 109 days off the track for a new yard, it's wise to think there is more to come.



His only other run here resulted in a 1/2 length defeat over six furlongs to Tough Enough, who outstayed him at the death off from a five-pound higher mark. He is a four-year-old going the right way who is unexposed at five furlongs and on fast ground. He holds a good draw and has plenty of early speed in a likely attempt to grab the favoured stands rail.

He ticks plenty of boxes, mainly as his latest effort was his first over five furlongs on turf since running at Royal Ascot last year from six pounds higher and his second with the combination of five furlongs and quick ground since the Windsor Castle.

There's lots to like, and he is the clear first choice at 11/43.75 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 19:40 Windsor - Back Rocking Ends SBK 11/4

The other to consider is the well-handicapped Dusky Lord - 28/129.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who the market has written off, but he can play a strong hand in this after catching the eye on his seasonal debut.

The six-year-old has been without a win since September 2022 with Roger Varian, but he put in a good shift on return over six furlongs here last month when he was unfavoured by how the race panned out.

He travelled like the best-handicapped horse but ended up challenging down the middle of the track when almost forced to the far rail, and he was better than the bare result in a race that has produced a couple of subsequent winners, so the four-pound drop from the handicapper may be lenient.

Since his victory for former connections, he has not had his optimum conditions, 5f on fast ground. That combination has resulted in figures 4 and 1, and the fourth saw him denied a clear run at Newmarket when rated the moral winner of the race.

He hasn't had too many cracks at this minimum distance either, and he has fallen down the handicap from a high rating of 98 to 82 in just six runs. Only one of those (outside of his reappearance and first start for the yard) would be considered a suitable assignment, where he recorded an RPR of 94, finishing a narrow ninth at Sandown off 96.

He is well handicapped, having won the Ayr Silver Cup off 90, and overpriced if he improves for his seasonal return - which many of the yards runners have - so a tiny cover bet is advised at 25/126.00 or bigger.