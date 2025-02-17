Daryl Carter's Tips: 6/4 Unexposed and improving Maiden can score at Southwell
Daryl Carter heads to Southwell for his only selection on Monday and looks to a Ben Pauling runner who can improve on his useful start at Huntingdon...
-
One Monday selection
-
Pauling's Speed figure horse can score at Southwell
-
Unexposed and improving
-
15:05 Southwell - Back Wolf Moon @ 6/42.50 1.5pt
The market has Beau Quali and Wolf Moon - 6/42.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - as joint favourites for this contest, but I would be firmly in favour of the latter as a clear favourite around the EVEN money mark.
Ben Pauling's Wolf Moon had an almost impossible task on his hurdling debut at Huntingdon when attempting to give the first run and 13lb to a German Derby winner in Palladium, and he came off much the better on the speed figure front with any other race on the day.
The selection bettered Nicky Henderson's victor from three out to the line as well as every other finisher on the card, including the much slower run race of the 125-rated winner, La Pinsonniere, in the previous Maiden Hurdle.
Pauling's runner is a half-brother to the smart Redemption Day, and he is bred to be pretty useful. With that experience under his belt and race fitness, he is open to much further improvement than his market rival and gets the vote.
Beau Quali must bounce back from a fall at Newcastle, but he has some fair form in Novice and Maiden Hurdles. However, this is his sixth time over obstacles, and he has failed to improve.
On a quiet day, Wolf Moon rates a confident selection to start the week off correctly for a team that has been profitable to follow at this venue and come here for this, their only entrant of the day. Back the selection at 11/102.11 or bigger.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2025 P/L = Next update (monthly) March
2025 P/L = +28.18 ROI 45.46%
BSP P/L = +11.1 ROI 17.92%
2025 P/L Ante-post = -1
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI
2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
