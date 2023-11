He is the class act in this field

Ease in grade and a great record fresh

Will love the testing ground

No. 1 Shakem Up'arry (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Luca Morgan

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 140

I am a little gutted this morning as I waited all night in the hope Lingfield was on because I had a strong each-way bet at that meeting at 17/29.40 only to write it up and then find out it was off moments before publishing. Still, I am pleasantly surprised to see Shakem Up'Arry - currently 6/42.46 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is taking a slight drift in the market to make him a more tempting price.

Still, I want to wait and use BSP to back him as he may prove a better price later in the day, with money likely for Nickle Back. It was hard not to be impressed by the performance of Nickle Back at Warwick on Chase debut, and up ten pounds in a deeper race, he deserves respect.

However, he hasn't always backed up a performance that has come from off a break, and it begs the question if he will prove the same horse with that zest knocked out of him (very free goer) today returned to slow ground.

Still, he jumps very well and is quick and economical over his fences. Still, the fall of subsequent winner Idalko Bihoue, which hampered the rest of the field, may have seen him flattered by his winning distance over fellow debutant Kandoo Kid. He is feared regardless, but the selection is far more of a formidable opponent to attempt to reel him in this time.

Ben Pauling's charge already has the form in the book when placing in some of the season's biggest handicaps in the spring. When given his only real opportunity - like this one - he got the job done at Exeter on last season's reappearance. That now takes his record to 1U1F on seasonal debuts, and his mark of 140 is well within reach on the evidence of Aintree and his Cheltenham Plate second.

The selection does have entries in Paddy Power next month. Still, Ben Pauling suggested he could be a Grand National horse for this season, and that means his rating of 140 will need to go up this year if he is to get in (looking at 147 minimum) and with a good record fresh it's highly likely they won't want to waste opportunities and will start attempting to increase that rating here.

He is the class act in the field, and I expect him to be priced around 7/42.70 later in the day, so any bigger is acceptable, but the advice is to wait for the BSP.

13:10 Stratford - Back Shakem Up'Arry @ BSP Bet now

