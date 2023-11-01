Watch episode one of Coaching Carter now with more to come

In our exclusive video Daryl Carter meets Paul Nicholls at his stables

Our man gets up close and personal with the stars from Nicholls' yard

Since joining Betfair exclusively back in July, Daryl Carter has built on his excellent reputation as one of the country's finest tipsters with a string of big winners and a very healthy P&L.

But even the best can get better and we wanted to take Daryl deeper into the sport on a journey to make him the ultimate tipster.

Watch episode one of Coaching Carter now as we take Daryl to Ditcheat to spend the day with Betfair ambassador and 14-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls.

He loves to back them but does Daryl...fear horses?!

Champion trainers don't dominate their sport by having lazy lie-ins and so we start with an extremely early wake up call as Daryl and Vanessa Ryle, host of Betfair's popular Racing...Only Bettor podcast, head over to Ditcheat.

Our man was chucked straight into the middle of the operation to see how Paul gets the yard going - both on the gallops and in the schooling arena.

For a man so consumed by the sport and backing horses day in, day out, we find out that Daryl is in fact scared of horses and his interaction with Inthewaterside is definitely one to watch!

Carter the racing manager

Reading the form book and studying sectional times is bread and butter for most punters, but Daryl was astonished to see that Nicholls also uses those tools when carefully selecting races for his team to target.

Paul walked Daryl through all the different elements that go on behind the scenes at Ditcheat as the team look to build another winning season for the Somerset yard.



And Daryl even tried his hand at race planning himself, putting certain horses into races ahead of the weekend. Nicholls was pleasantly surprised by Daryl's choices.

Watch those scenes and more in episode one of Coaching Carter now and be sure to subscribe with plenty more to come!





Daryl a man in form

Daryl has been in flying form during October with his tips, landing 16 winners during the month including a 25/1 antepost winner in the Cesarewitch Stakes at Newmarket with The Shunter.

His advised stakes for October were +53.18pts with an ROI of 58% and for the year so far, Daryl's P&L stands at +123.9pts with an ROI of 11.1%.



Now, as the jumps season starts to hot up Daryl and his readers will be hoping that the knowledge gained from his day with Nicholls can extend his fine run of form and help turn him into the ultimate tipster.



Daryl starts his Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost column on Betting.Betfair on Sunday and he will hoping to land more dream bets just like he did at the 2023 Festival with Sire Du Berlais in the Stayers' Hurdle at 100/1.

