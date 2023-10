Chance Nicholls' bumper runner at Chepstow

Point To Point RPR of 97 up with the highest I've encountered

Impressed me on my recent stable visit

No. 6 Captain Bellamy SBK 6/4 EXC 1.33 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: -

Paul Nicholls has won two of the last three of this event with horses he thinks will prove at least useful. While I am not one to typically make moves based on stable talk, there was an air of quality about Captain Bellamy - 6/42.46 on the Betfair Sportsbook - when walking around the yard on my recent visit, and the vibes were powerful.

The four-year-old is yet to race under rules but was a dominant 14-length winner of his Point to Point, and while it is difficult to get a handle on what he achieved in that contest, his RPR of 97 rates very highly in that sphere, and I have come to rely on them with success for Point To Point form.

To put that RPR of 97 into loose context, Samcro and Shishkin were given 92, Ferny Hollow 93, Envoi Allen, and Captain Teague 94, so the fact the Racing Post assessor suggested the performance was worthy of a rating of 97 means he must arrive with strong expectations.

I am never usually happy to bet blind as such, and I very rarely bet bumper horses. Still, I am expecting good things from this lad, and having the edge of seeing him first-hand as recently as a few weeks ago when looking fit and strong means I am happy to take a chance on this bumper debt.