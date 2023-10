Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame the cream of the crop

Mister Policeman the Dark Horse for the season

Ruby Walsh is one of the greatest jumps jockeys to grace the sport and now offers some of the best analysis on our TV screens as a pundit.

And his affiliation to Willie Mullins' yard meant he could give us the lowdown on some of the champion trainer's horses to follow throughout the upcoming campaign.

Impaire Et Passe to take on Constitution Hill

Who is your one to follow this season among the hurdlers in Ireland and England?

"If you are looking for something to go and take on Constitution Hill then I hope it can be Impaire Et Passe.



"State Man didn't look good enough last year to challenge Constitution Hill but maybe this year it will be Impaire Et Passe. I do think there are a couple of great divisions, but when you have new blood in the division it makes it very exciting."

Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame to dominate the chasing season

Is there one chaser in particular that you like this season?

"What is going to get up to Gold Cup level? I think Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame are two very good horses.

"I don't think either excelled at Punchestown, but I think they will dominate the season again this year.



"Did I see a novice coming through from last year? No but if you look through past Gold Cup winners it can leave its mark on horses and I wouldn't be surprised if A Plus Tard came back to the level he was at 18 months ago."

Mister Policeman one to follow going over fences

Is there a dark horse we should be looking out for?

"Mister Policeman is probably a horse that won't register with a lot of people. But I think he is a very athletic looking horse."

