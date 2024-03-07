Serial Winners

Daryl Carter's Tips: 6/1 The door is open for a fourth course victory for Saisons

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter backs a three time course winner at Newcastle on Friday.

Fresh out of the Betfair Cheltenham Preview, Daryl Carter returns to daily duties and likes the chance of one running on Friday evening at Newcastle...

  • Three-time course winner

  • Excellent record second time after a break

  • Well-handicapped and well drawn

    • 20:00 Newcastle - Back Saisons D'Or @ 6/17.00 1pt

    It's some crashing fall from looking at all the brilliance we have to play with next week at Cheltenham to looking at Friday's uninspiring cards. Digging out any value at Exeter or Ayr today was challenging, but it could be a good day for favourite backers.

    Instead, we head to Newcastle for the only bet in the form of Saisons D'Or - 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

    The nine-year-old is as exposed as they come after 66 starts under rules, but he is reliable to back at the second time of asking off a break, and he gave a good indication of his well-being when pulling well clear with a subsequent winner on return.

    He can strip fitter for that run, and history suggests backing him the second time up is the time to catch him with form figures reading 111433.

    He also boasts three victories at this Newcastle venue and is on a career-low rating. At the same time, he recorded a much quicker time than To The Bar when they ran on the same card last month.

    He is a bet at 6/17.00 or bigger, with all the boxes ticked and a very favourable draw in stall eight.

    20:00 Newcastle - Back Saisons D'or @ 6/17.00

Recommended bets

Back Saisons D'or to win the 20:00 at Newcastle @ 6/17.00 1pt win

DARYL'S P/L

2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) April 1st

2024 P/L = +8.86 ROI 5.95%

BSP P/L = -22.3 ROI -14.96%

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

