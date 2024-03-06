Paul Nicholls Cheltenham Festival Preview 2024: Bravemansgame can go close in Gold Cup

Get Paul's exclusive insight on his Cheltenham runners

Bravemansgame is Gold Cup contender again

The Cheltenham Festival, which runs from 12-15 March, is the highlight of the National Hunt racing season, and the 14-time Champion Trainer wants more winners at Prestbury Park.

The Cheltenham Festival, which runs from 12-15 March, is the highlight of the National Hunt racing season, and the 14-time Champion Trainer wants more winners at Prestbury Park.

Watch Paul discuss his Cheltenham runners and see exclusive clips of them preparing for the Festival.

Watch Paul Nicholls 2024 Cheltenham Preview...

Here's a summary of what he had to say about some of Team Ditcheat's stable stars at the Festival, including his bid to win a fifth Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Can't wait to run Bravemansgame in Gold Cup

Bravemansgame's bid to go one better than last year in the Gold Cup and Paul is quietly confident he can run another huge race.

"Bravemansgame is right back on it in his schooling. I know we have got him better than he was in the autumn, which I made a bit of a pig's ear of for various reasons.

"Last year, he ran a blinding race to finish second in the Gold Cup. I think he has a chance again. It's between the favourite, Galopin Des Champs, Fastorslow, Shishkin and Bravemansgame.

"He has a chance of running in this race and being placed again. Whether anyone can beat the favourite, nobody knows. Bravemansgame looks great. I love this race and would love to win it again. "

Ginny's Destiny shines like Masterminded

Ginny's Destiny has been on an extraordinary trajectory this season and Paul said of his chances of winning the Turners Novices Chase:

"His improvement has been phenomenal. Each race he has got better and better. The only other horse I have seen improve like this was Masterminded. There may even be a bit of improvement to come yet. He must have a lovely chance."

Masterminded was a multiple Grade 1 winner, who won back to back Champion Chases at the Cheltenham Festival in 2008 and 2009, so that is a flattering comparison.

Cheekpieces could sharpen up Stay Away Fay

Stay Away Fay is running in the Brown Advisory and has a huge chance.

Paul said: "He had a nice gallop at Kempton last week and he is ready now. He races behind the bridle so we are thinking about putting cheek-pieces on him, to focus his mind a bit.

"We will put them on him to work on Saturday and if that sharpens him up then he will wear them in the Brown Advisory."

Captain Teague is Cheltenham dark horse

Paul's number one Cheltenham Festival chance is Bravemansgame but if there were one that he thinks has a great chance against the odds, it is Captain Teague, who looks overpriced in two races.

The ground will be the deciding factor in which race he runs.

"Captain Teague is a big price in the Albert Bartlett and the Baring Bingham. He will only run in the Baring Bingham if the ground is very testing. He is a Grade 1 winner and is probably one of our best chances."