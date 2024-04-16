Daryl Carter's Tips: 6-1 and 15-2 selections for day one of Newmarket's Craven meeting

Two bets at Newmarket's Craven meeting

NAP has optimal trip, track and conditions to strike

Grand Karat could have been let in very lightly by the handicapper

No. 9 (12) Grand Karat (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Harry Charlton

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

It's a very tricky time of year, and the opening day of the Craven meeting at Newmarket is typically one to tread carefully and gather information for a few weeks or months down the line. The handicaps already offer us some information to make it pay, so perhaps it's worth focusing on our attempts there.

The first handicap to attack is the Class 4 mile contest, and many hold the potential to take a step forward, now three-year-olds returning to the track for the first time. However, the one who looks to have been handed a very low opening rating is Grand Karat - 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

The Harry Charlton-trained three-year-old kept some warm company in three Novice outings last year. He was very green on his seasonal debut at Newbury, won by the useful 91-rated Warm Spell, before improving on that outing at Haydock.

At Haydock, his jockey dropped the reign at a crucial time in the race, but he stayed on firmly to good effect when narrowly touched off by the smart 100-rated Alshinfarah, who went down narrowly in a Group 3 at Longchamp next time. In second at Haydock was William Haggas' Remaadd, who won his Maiden before performing with credit in Listed company and received an opening rating of 103.

His latest outing saw him split Orne (102) and Imperial Gaurd (86) at Kempton under a poor ride by Richard Kingscote, but today, Tom Marquand is in the saddle, returned to turf, and drawn well in stall 12 on this handicap debut.

He left the impression there was more to come from him last season, and a chance is taken that he is fit and well on his first outing of the year with what could prove a very lenient opening mark of 80.

14:20 Newmarket - Back Grand Karat @ 6/17.00 Bet Here

No. 9 (7) Benacre (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 92

It may be worth giving a chance to Charlie Johnston's Bencare - 15/28.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who shaped encouragingly at Wolverhampton on the back of a gelding operation on seasonal return, and with that under his belt and over his optimum distance, he could be ready to strike.

The four-year-old has been tough to catch on a going day, but he ran his best race of the season here over an inadequate seven furlongs on his second outing last term at the Guineas meeting. With that form looking strikingly strong, he can go one better under the same rider, James Doyle.

Last year's King Charles Stakes saw the selection touched off by Shouldvebeenaring, who went on to equip himself well in group company and reach a rating of 113. Benacre's seasonal return form has worked out well, and he is entirely unexposed at this 1m distance and looks worth chancing from a middle draw at 7/18.00 or bigger.